Scott made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2021 as SI Swimsuit’s Rookie of the Year. She’s gone on to talk about the changes she experienced postnatal and pregnancy loss. She is a successful entrepreneur, passionate brand-builder and new mom who serves as an advocate for body kindness. Katrina has graced the covers of Women’s Health, Self, LA Yoga and The Improper Bostonian as a "fitness phenom" and is the host of the podcast Living Beautifully.

St. Croix is steeped in history, world-class restaurants and pristine beaches that make the U.S. Virgin Islands a hotspot for any traveler. Being an American territory makes St. Croix a unique destination, feeling familiar yet exotic all at once.

The styling for this shoot was intended to feel both sexy and wearable, with neutral colors and functional layering pieces that can take you from the boat to dinner. The team pulled from our go-to designers like Riot Swim, Becca, and L Space, who excel in style and quality.

Hair: Riad Azar

Make-up: Jodie Boland

Photographer: Derek Kettela

