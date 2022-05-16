Katrina Scott 2022: St. Croix
Katrina Scott was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix along with Camille Kostek and Kamie Crawford.
Scott made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2021 as SI Swimsuit’s Rookie of the Year. She’s gone on to talk about the changes she experienced postnatal and pregnancy loss. She is a successful entrepreneur, passionate brand-builder and new mom who serves as an advocate for body kindness. Katrina has graced the covers of Women’s Health, Self, LA Yoga and The Improper Bostonian as a "fitness phenom" and is the host of the podcast Living Beautifully.
St. Croix is steeped in history, world-class restaurants and pristine beaches that make the U.S. Virgin Islands a hotspot for any traveler. Being an American territory makes St. Croix a unique destination, feeling familiar yet exotic all at once.
The styling for this shoot was intended to feel both sexy and wearable, with neutral colors and functional layering pieces that can take you from the boat to dinner. The team pulled from our go-to designers like Riot Swim, Becca, and L Space, who excel in style and quality.
Hair: Riad Azar
Make-up: Jodie Boland
Photographer: Derek Kettela
Katrina Scott was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Thaikila. Body chain by Child of Wild.
Shop swimsuits by Thaikila: Shop this look with the Sorrows Top ($129) and Sorrows Bottoms ($99).
Shop earrings by Martha Calvo.
Katrina Scott was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by BECCA. Clip by LELET NY. Cover-up by Miguelina.
Shop swimsuits by BECCA: From bikinis and one-piece swimsuits to cover-ups and sarongs, you can find a complete beach outfit for your next trip.
Shop clips by LELET NY: Beautiful headbands (starting at $128), glossy ponytail holders ($128) and faux pearl hairpins ($78) can add a touch of glamour to your beach wave hairstyle.
Shop cover-ups by Miguelina: We adore this dreamy Calypso Gauze cover-up ($395), made from 100% cotton. It can be cinched at the waist with the rope belt or left open for a day of sunbathing.
Katrina Scott was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by bond-eye. Earrings by Sahira Jewelry Design.
Shop swimsuits by bond-eye: The company claims that 80% of the bond-eye collection is shaped from regenerated nylon from preconsumer raw materials that would normally go to waste and is manufactured by an Italian mill using eco-friendly processes. We’re partial to this tie-dyed monokini ($230), with this full-bottom coverage and large cutout style.
Shop earrings by Sahira Jewelry Design: From pearl drop earrings and studs to hoops and chains, these earrings are both fashionable and reasonably priced.
Katrina Scott was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Sommer Swim. Earrings by SOKO.
Shop swimsuits by Sommer Swim: Shop this look with the Marlow Rum bandeau bikini top ($89) and Iggy Rum cheeky bottoms ($79).
Shop earrings by SOKO: The Imara Oval Hoop Earrings ($108) are made from 24K-gold-plated brass and handcrafted by artisans in Kenya.
Katrina Scott was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Bottoms by Natalia Fedner. Earrings by SOKO.
Shop clothing by Natalia Fedner: These detailed metal chain mini skirts, bikinis, crop tops and gowns won’t come cheap, but they will make a statement. Check out the amazing selection of beautifully crafted clothing by Natalia Fedner.
Katrina Scott was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by h:ours. Earrings by SOKO
Katrina Scott was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Luli Fama. Top by Haus of PINKLEMONAID.
Shop swimsuits by Luli Fama: This classic triangle bikini never goes out of style. You can find this Luli Fama triangle bikini top ($80) and bottoms ($80) on sale.
Shop tops by Haus of PINKLEMONAID: Shop Haus of PINKLEMONAID swimsuits as seen in SI Swimsuit.
Katrina Scott was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Luli Fama. Cape by Katharina Hakaj Couture.
Shop clothing by Katharina Hakaj Couture: As you browse through Katharina Hakaj Designs on Etsy, you’ll be stunned by the beautiful maternity gowns and capes.
Katrina Scott was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Thaikila. Earrings by Martha Calvo. Body chain by Child of Wild.
