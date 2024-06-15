Katrina Scott Is Radiant in These 4 SI Swimsuit Pics in St. Croix
Katrina Scott’s SI Swimsuit photo shoot in 2021 took place in Tampa, Fla., and she impressed the magazine team so much that she took home Rookie of the Year honors. The fitness trainer returned to the fold the following year, when she became the first visibly pregnant woman to pose for the SI Swimsuit Issue in the publication’s history. She posed with her baby bump on display in St. Croix, where she was photographed by Derek Kettela.
Of her rookie feature, Scott told Fox News that the photo shoot with Yu Tsai was “one of the top moments” of her career.
“We got to pick out our swimsuits. So it felt like playing dress-up for a couple of hours … I remember feeling very stiff a first. However, they made me feel so comfortable,” the 40-year-old told the outlet. “I remember we were in the eye of a storm. It was really windy. I got into one of the vans to stay warm. I was told, ‘We’re going to keep shooting.’ And I just jumped out. I was so excited because I really didn’t want to go home. I really didn’t want to hear the words ‘that’s a wrap.’ We created the most beautiful photos in the eye of the storm.”
Meanwhile, her second occasion on the SI Swimsuit set was even more special, as she was seven months pregnant with her second child. Scott and her husband, Brian Scott, are the proud parents to Isabelle and Colette. They welcomed their second baby girl shortly after the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue was released that May.
Below are a few stunning photos from Scott’s rookie photo shoot in St. Croix.