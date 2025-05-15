Kelsey Anderson Brings Her Signature ‘Sexy Chic’ Style to Her Debut Cupshe Collection
Kelsey Anderson won Joey Graziadei’s heart on season 28 of The Bachelor. Then, she won over Bachelor Nation with her beauty, charisma and kindness.
Now, she’s winning over social media with her sense of humor and phenomenal fashion sense. The 26-year-old just launched a clothing line with Cupshe, taking her love for style, posing for the camera and collaborations a step further by co-designing the brand new Cupshe x Kelsey Anderson Summer Postcards collection.
The playful, vacation-ready collection, captured by France and Jesse in Palm Springs, Calif., is full of flattering silhouettes, vibrant color palettes and thoughtful details—each piece being a reflection of Anderson’s evolving personal style.
From day one, she was involved in every part of the design and testing process, and was dedicated to bringing her signature “sexy chic” aesthetic to life in a fresh yet easy-to-wear way. And while the campaign radiates confidence and fun, it’s also deeply personal, with one special dress named in honor of her late mother.
Shop the full collection, ranging from $22.99- $58.99, at cupshe.com. Learn more and browse our fave looks below.
Creating Summer Postcards
Anderson nailed her role as the face of the Summer Postcards campaign, but she was truly also the heart and soul of it. From the earliest concept meetings to reviewing fabric swatches and color palettes, the social media star dove headfirst into the design process with Cupshe.
Bon Voyage, $41.99
“They sent me the materials, the color swatches. I had books and books that they would deliver to my house that I would look through,” she told SI Swimsuit of her hands-on mentality.
The collaboration marked her first official fashion project, but Anderson approached it like a pro. She cared deeply about making the collection feel authentic to her taste and lifestyle, choosing shapes that flattered a range of body types and colors that could pop on the beach or blend into a more elevated evening look.
Passport Stamp, $37.99
“I got to be there every step of the way with Cupshe,” she said.
The result is a cohesive, sunshine-soaked capsule that captures her current era: confident, flirty and fully in her fashion groove. Each look is versatile and expressive, designed to carry wearers from poolside lounging to dinner with friends. Anderson’s vision was clear from the start—she wanted the collection to feel personal, but wearable by anyone.
The first 28 pieces were released online today, May 15, and the second drop, featuring 18 additional styles, will hit the website on May 31.
Reel, $35.99
Personal Style
Anderson’s fashion philosophy is all about balance—cool meets classic, laid-back meets bold. She gravitates toward pieces that make her feel confident without sacrificing comfort, and that mindset shaped every look in the Summer Postcards lineup.
“I like to play around with fashion. I do like tomboy looks as well, but I like to look pretty and classy, but then I also like to look a little hot,” she shared.
That versatility shows up in standout silhouettes, like a deep-V wrap-around one-piece she describes as “very, very flattering.” It’s one of her favorite pieces from the collection, and she loved it so much she had it made in both black and a fiery red hue. The latter makes a statement without trying too hard, and Anderson envisions styling it for everything from pool parties to beachside dinners.
Poolside Polaroid, $37.99
There’s also a vintage-inspired black-and-white bikini set with timeless appeal, along with several sweet, feminine white and blue options and, of course, a few trendy polka dot pieces. The collection includes plenty of cover-ups and sun dresses, perfect for transitioning through a hot summer day and becoming staples in any travel wardrobe.
From curve-enhancing cuts to statement-making color pairings, the line mirrors the same playful energy fans have come to love in her social media posts and public appearances. It’s expressive, fun and rooted in what makes her feel good.
A Tribute to Mom
While Summer Postcards is filled with playful silhouettes and vacation-ready pieces, one design holds deeper significance. Among the flirty swimsuits is a beautiful knit, cut-out midi dress, which is coming as part of drop no. 2. Named after Anderson’s late mother, Denise, this is a quiet but powerful tribute to the woman who shaped so much of her outlook on life.
Her mother’s influence shows up far beyond a label. Anderson says she often thinks about the way her mom carried herself, full of compassion and humor, and channels that spirit in the way she moves through life today. “I try to live my life kind of the way that she would,” she said. “Because my mom was the most caring person, and very generous, loving and also very funny.”
She also credits her mother with one of her earliest fashion rules: if you love it, buy it in every color. “My mom always told me that [...] whenever she loved a pair of shoes or shirt or whatever it was, she bought [it] in every single color they had,” Anderson recalled.
Though she wishes she could share this exciting Cupshe opportunity and moment with her mom in person, Anderson says she feels her presence, especially leading up to milestones like her upcoming wedding. “I know that she is seeing it all,” she shared.
Anderson and Graziadei are set to tie the knot in Spring 2027, and they have just begun the very early stages of planning. Read more about the relationship here.