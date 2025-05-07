Kelsey Anderson on Wedding Planning and How Fiancé Joey Graziadei’s Goofy Side Won Her Over Post-Show
Since finding love on The Bachelor, Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei have quickly become one of Bachelor Nation’s most adored couples. But for the 26-year-old, while she was smitten during the show’s whirlwind timeline, the real magic began once the cameras stopped rolling.
“I always knew that Joey was a sweet, kind man,” Anderson tells SI Swimsuit. “But I feel like his goofiness has really come out more post-show and the more that we get to know each other.”
While the couple fell fast—exchanging “I love yous” and getting engaged on the final episode, which aired last March—Anderson admits that no reality TV romance, no matter how deep the connection, can replace the experience of truly growing together in real life. “On the show, you see a part of a person, but then you learn so much more,” she reflects.
Now, as the pair navigates their engagement, busy careers and early wedding planning, they’re fully embracing this new chapter, with humor, trust and a healthy dose of spontaneity at the forefront. They’ve proven to be a perfect match, consistently showing up for each other and embodying what it means to be a couple that is all in.
The fiancé era
Since leaving the show, Anderson has also leaned into building her own platform, gaining a viral following on TikTok for her humor and relatable, unfiltered take on life. “I feel like social media was a great way for me to be able to show my personality and more of who I was post-show” she says.
That humor has always been an escape and second nature for Anderson, whether navigating the spotlight, occasional online negativity or simply keeping things light as she and Graziadei adjust to sharing their lives with each other and online. “Whenever things get harder, or I’m upset, I think that humor is always an outlet for me,” she explains.
That playful energy shows up in their day-to-day life, too. Anderson shared a recent trip to Mexico where she attempted an impromptu split position after spotting another party-goer showing off. “I looked at Joey, and I was like, ‘I can do that.’ And he was like, ‘you cannot do the splits,’” she recalls with a laugh. The stunt left her with a pulled hamstring, but another funny memory for the couple to share.
Still, transitioning from reality TV romance to real-world partnership came with challenges, but Graziadei, 29, has always been great at offering reassurance. “Joey was always really good at reassuring me, especially right after the show, and proving to me that he’s there for me and that he is going to do whatever it takes for us to work,” the Louisiana native adds.
Go-to date nights and making time for each other
When the couple is home in Los Angeles, they keep things simple: ordering takeout, lounging on the couch and watching a movie. Recently, however, they have been loving cooking with other couple friends.
Their go-to restaurant, Laurel Hardware, holds a special place in their hearts. “It was the first date we ever went on outside of the show,” she shares.
With both juggling hectic schedules—season 33 winner Graziadei’s Dancing With the Stars tour and Anderson’s growing career in fashion and modeling, including collaborations with hair accessories brand Scünci, jewelry retailer Little Words Project and an upcoming apparel collection in the works—they’ve had to be strategic about spending time together.
“A lot of the trips that we go on, thankfully, are together,” she shares. The two recently made a buzzy appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (and certainly nailed their desert outfits). “I think that after this month, we’re trying to pick and choose what to do and what not to do more so that we get to be home more, and have more of a routine back [in Los Angeles].”
Sometimes, intentionally making time for each other means embracing each other’s hobbies. Anderson says that while she’s “not the biggest golf girl yet,” she still joins Graziadei at his golf outings so they can spend time together. “We would never see each other if we were only doing the things that we wanted to do,” she notes. She adds that they’re both more than happy to compromise for one another.
Last November, SI Swimsuit spoke with Graziadei, who shared his deep admiration for Anderson’s “kind and understanding” nature.
“She’s been great at finding a way to mold into what I want to do, and I’m always also trying to do the same for her. We’ve been able to find a really good [balance] so far. It’s been fun,” the Pennsylvania native said.
But the couple also values their independence and doesn’t necessarily “need to be together 24/7,” she adds. “I trust him fully. He trusts me fully. If I want to go on a girls trip, vice versa, he wants to go on a boys trip—we're very supportive in that as well.”
Wedding planning: taking their time and creating a shared vision
While fans are eager to know when the couple will officially tie the knot, Anderson says they’re in no rush. “I definitely want our wedding to be pretty timeless,” she shares. “I want it to be able, in 30 or 40 years, to look like it could be done then.”
She and Graziadei have only recently begun discussing wedding plans. While they initially considered a spring 2026 date, Anderson says they quickly realized how soon that would be and how much pressure it could add. “We really don’t want to be stressed. We don’t want to just throw things together,” she explains. As a result, they are now aiming for spring 2027.
Anderson emphasized the importance of the day reflecting both of their personalities. “I want the wedding to be a part of both of us,” she says. “I know a lot of times the guys kind of let the lady take over, but I don’t know [about that]. I want it to be a representation of both of us equally.”
She adds that Graziadei might surprise her by how involved he wants to be and how many suggestions or ideas he may contribute.