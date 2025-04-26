Kelsey Anderson Is a Poolside Dream in Black One-Piece Swimsuit and Cowboy Hat for Victoria’s Secret Partnership
Kelsey Anderson is manifesting the perfect summer vibe in her latest partnership with Victoria’s Secret, and now we’re all basically begging for the seasons to change!
The Bachelor alum and content creator is certainly no stranger to posing in paradise, and her latest photo drop showcased just how comfortable she is in front of the camera. The 27-year-old stunned her loyal Instagram followers this week with a breathtaking new photo set in partnership with the iconic brand before she proceeded to, and I quote, “hoedown throwdown” at Stagecoach 2025, per her recent TikTok video.
In the six-photo carousel, Anderson shared several snapshots of herself lounging in the sunshine out by the pool while sporting an ab-flaunting one-piece black swimsuit. In a monokini style, the swimsuit featured a crisscross neckline, hugging the body, wrapping around to provide an ample amount of coverage and comfort. The swimwear also featured several turquoise beads in various sizes, which the reality star matched with a large turquoise bangle bracelet. Topping off the look with a classic straw cowboy hat, the overall aesthetic positively screamed, “What can I say? I’m just here to look great and have a little fun in the sun!”
Her dark blonde locks were damp from splashing around in the crystal clear water, and her makeup was minimal to match the overall relaxed vibe of the shoot. Anderson finished off the photo set with the caption, “Summer lovin in @victoriassecret #vspartner Use code VSKELSEY for 40% off one item + free shipping over $35 until 4.28 or B2G2 for Loyalty Members (free to sign up).”
And if you’re looking to match Anderson’s style, the swimsuit worn in the photos—officially called the “Beaded Cheeky Monokini One-Piece Swimsuit” ($89.95)—can be purchased on Victoria’s Secret’s website here!
But we weren’t the only ones admiring Anderson’s poolside beauty, as many of her famous friends popped into her Instagram comment section to let her know just how much she’s been slaying it lately:
“I’m sorry whaaaaat?! 🔥🔥🔥,” Victoria Justice rightfully asked.
“Nah I’m summer lovin’ 🥵😍,” her Bachelor co-star and fiancé Joey Graziadei wrote.
“wwwwieeee,” Olivia Ponton added.
Anderson was also met with a little friendly banter in the comments after she was playfully accused of denying a certain someone photo credit for their hard work on the post:
“UR JOKINGGGG,” SI Swimsuit alum XANDRA exclaimed in all caps. “PHOTO CREDIT?? Creative director non credit ??”
To which Anderson simply replied, “@xandrapohl I paid you in kisses and cuddles.”