Kelsey Anderson Embraces Tropical Vibes With Floral Bikini in the Bahamas
Kelsey Anderson is glowing in paradise. The Bachelor alum, who’s currently enjoying a sun-drenched getaway in the Bahamas with Australian fashion label Peppermayo, just dropped another stunning bikini look—and this time, she added a playful local twist.
In the first slide of her latest Instagram carousel, the 26-year-old was captured on the shore holding a pig—a signature bucket-list experience for visitors to the Caribbean destination. Her radiant smile and easygoing energy perfectly matched the bright, beachy aesthetic of her look. In the following snaps, she showed off her slim, toned figure and sculpted abs, as well as her impeccable personal style. The Louisiana native accessorized the two-piece with tons of gold jewelry, including a stack of statement pendant and beaded necklaces, a luxurious wristwatch, dangly bracelets and braided cuff bangles and diamond rings.
She donned the Peppermayo Soffa Bikini Top ($45) and matching bottoms ($38), featuring an exclusive floral print that felt tailor-made for the vibrant island backdrop. The triangle-style top is super adjustable and unpadded, offering a natural, effortless fit. Paired with the low-rise tie-side bottoms, the flattering two-piece delivered peak comfort and style. Anderson’s long honey brown locks were loose and naturally curly, flowing with the wind and serving major mermaid vibes.
“This little piggy went to the Bahamas 🐷🌊,” she cleverly captioned the breathtaking carousel, referencing the iconic, nostalgic This Little Piggy children’s book.
“Hot!!!!!,” fitness guru and SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin commented.
“Still think you should have brought one home 🐽,” her fiancé, Joey Graziadei, whom she met and got engaged to on the reality dating series, chimed in.
“Peep the BBL in slide 3 👀,” the official Bachelor Nation IG account wrote, playing into a running TikTok joke Anderson started.
“Omg I LOVE THIS,” Taylor Frankie Paul added.
“Honestly… impressive! There’s no way that thing was light 😂,” Jonathan Johnson declared.
“Omg I’m so jealous!!!!,” actress Victoria Justice exclaimed.
“Sooo cute,” Rebecca Minkoff complimented.
“I’m ur little piggy,” bff and SI Swimsuit model XANDRA, who also attended the brand trip, joked.
Anderson continues to lean into her role as a full-time content creator, building a lifestyle brand rooted in fashion, travel and relatability. She has grown her social media platform through sweet relationship videos as well as candidly sharing her fun, playful sense of humor.
She even shared a silly behind-the-scenes TikTok of her attempt to snap a photo with the pig—adorably named Pinky. Watch the TikTok here.