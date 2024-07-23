Kim Glass Flaunts Baby Bump in Chocolate Brown Two-Piece Swimsuit
Former volleyball player and one-time SI Swimsuit model Kim Glass is currently expecting twins, and the Olympic medalist just showed off her growing baby bump in a new Instagram post.
The 39-year-old donned a chocolate brown bikini as she frolicked in the waves and stood at the shore while cradling her belly. Glass grinned for the camera, looked off into the distance and softly smiled down at her baby bump in the trio of snaps, captured by Isaiah Mays.
Alongside the sweet photos, Glass shared a some insights into her pregnancy journey in her caption.
“Pregnancy has been an enlightening refresher of how intricate & miraculously designed our bodies are and how absolutely perfect our bodies are… I’m so grateful to have and feel a body that’s been working to nurture my babies and I,” she wrote. “I’m blown away everyday by what it has done and what it continues to do…I’ve never been prouder to be a woman ... To house my twins ... To tackle change ... To transition into this next phase of life. So incredibly grateful… 🥹❤️🙌🏾.”
Plenty of the certified trainer’s 49,100 followers on the platform chimed into the comments section with praise.
“Friend, you look absolutely beautiful 😊,” one person gushed.
“Beautiful Mama! ❤️❤️❤️✨✨✨,” fellow fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins applauded.
“You look beautiful! Congratulations love 💕,” another person added.
When Glass posed for the 2011 SI Swimsuit Issue, she traveled to Banff, Canada, where she posed for photographer Stephan Wurth in the great outdoors. Take a look at her complete gallery here.