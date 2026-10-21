Kim Kardashian’s Best Halloween Costumes Over the Years: From Pamela Anderson to Daughter North

When it comes to Halloween costumes, Kim Kardashian is one of the reigning queens of creativity. The reality television star and 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model often channels pop culture characters on Oct. 31, and for Halloween this year, Kardashian has won the internet’s collective praise with her costume: yesterday, The Kardashians star posted an Instagram carousel dressed as her 13-year-old daughter, North West.

In honor of Kardashian’s costume wins year after year, we figured we’d take a look at some of her most praiseworthy looks in recent years. Take a look at just a few of the highlights below!

2026: Dressed as her eldest daughter

Kardashian, who turns 46 today, Wednesday, Oct. 21, drew praise from friends and fans alike for the uncanny resemblance to her daughter, North. To channel her eldest child, Kardashian donned a bright blue wig, edgy black-and-white clothing, plenty of piercings and an incredibly detailed manicure.

“I thought it was Northie for a split second 🥹❤️ twins!” SI Swimsuit legend Winnie Harlow wrote, while model Haley Baylee added, “Oh, this eats.”

2023: Cher Horowitz from Clueless

Three years ago, the All’s Fair star incorporated North into her costume, as the mother-daughter duo opted to dress as Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport from the 1995 hit film Clueless. Kardashian’s blonde locks were the icing on the cake of this costume.

2022: Mystique from X-Men

Just in case you don’t remember the lore surrounding this epic costume, Kardashian donned this X-Men-themed getup for Tracee Ellis Ross’s 50th birthday shindig that year—which turned out to not be a costume party, as the reality star assumed.

2020: Carole Baskin from Tiger King

Back in 2020, everyone was obsessed with Tiger King, Kardashian included. She and her pal Jonathan Cheban dressed as Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic, respectively, while Kardashian’s children dressed as tigers.

2019: The Flintstones and Elle Woods from Legally Blonde

In 2019, Kardashian and her then-husband, Ye (Kanye West), dressed their family as characters from The Flintstones. As an added bonus, the SKIMS cofounder also channeled Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, doing her best Reese Witherspoon impression.

2018: Pamela Anderson

Kardashian and Cheban once again teamed up for a couples costume, this time as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, a classic pop culture pair, for their looks in 2018.

2015: Herself

What’s more iconic than dressing as yourself for Halloween? We’ll wait.

2014: A classic skeleton

Kardashian’s sultry take on a classic skeleton costume featured a black bodysuit and some spooky face paint, while she wore her dark locks slicked back.

2012: Catwoman

While attending a Halloween party in Miami Beach back in 2012, Kardashian wore skin-tight black leather as she embodied the title character from Catwoman.

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