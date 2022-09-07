Kim Kardashian To Launch Private Equity Firm SKKY Partners

Kim Kardashian is taking her success in building her own companies to a new venture to help other businesses thrive. The SI Swimsuit 2022 cover star announced the founding of a new private equity firm, SKKY Partners, with Jay Sammons, a former Carlyle Group partner. The firm plans to invest in consumer, digital, media, hospitality and luxury companies. According to a post from an Instagram account for the company, SKKY Partners will focus “on both control and minority investments in high-growth, market-leading consumer and media companies.” Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, will also be a partner in the venture.

Kim Kardashian attends the TIAH 4th Annual Fundraiser at Private Residence on August 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

With an estimated worth of $1.8 billion and a spot on the 2021 Forbes Billionaires list, the Skims and SKKN by Kim founder is following in the footsteps of other celebrities who have launched their own private equity or venture capital firms. Jay-Z, Ashton Kutcher and Kevin Durant have all established their own firms and recently retired Serena Williams raised $111 million for Serena Ventures in March.

As for SKKY Partners, the company is still in its preliminary stages. It has not yet made any investment nor has it secured outside funding. “The exciting part is to sit down with these founders and figure out what their dream is,” the 41-year-old entrepreneur shared with The Wall Street Journal. “I want to support what that is, not change who they are in their DNA, but just support and get them to a different level.”