Kim Kardashian Wishes Kourtney Happy Birthday With Sweet Matching Black Bikini Pic, Heartfelt Message
Kourtney Kardashian just celebrated her 45th birthday on April 18, and Kim Kardashian shared the sweetest Instagram message in honor of her big sister’s mini milestone.
The Kardashian-Jenner clan just went on a private tropical getaway and the social media content has been rolling in. Kim, 43, shared an adorable photo of her, Kourtney and 39-year-old Khloe Kardashian, all wearing black string bikinis and sleek black sunglasses, posing ankle-deep in crystal clear shallow waters and sand. The trio showed off their hourglass curves and fresh, sun-kissed tans as the held their arms around each other.
“Happy Birthday Queen @kourtneykardash There’s no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories with growing up than you and I cherish them all. Sharing a room and friends and cars and our lives together for four decades has been the most magical journey to have you by my side,” the SKIMS founder wrote. “I love you and I can’t wait for another 45 years together! I will especially cherish this last sister trip where all of our kids had dance parties til they passed out, the way we all did growing up! Celebrating you today and grateful to you forever for always giving the best advice a sister could possibly give!”
“This caption 🥺❤️ I love you sooooo and so grateful for all of the incredible memories we have together… when I think it, it’s like a movie plays in my head of all of them! So blessed! ❤️🙏🏼,” the Lemme wellness and supplement brand and Poosh lifestyle platform founder responded in the comments.
“🖤,” Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker chimed. The two welcomed their first baby together, Rocky, earlier this year. The reality TV star is also a mom to Penelope, Mason and Reign, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.
“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever. I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here’s to many more years of adventures together ❤️🔥,” the Blink-182 drummer wrote on his own heartfelt carousel celebrating his wife’s big day.