Kourtney Kardashian Kicks Off Birthday Week With Rhinestone One-Piece, Plenty of Cake
Ananya Panchal
Kourtney Kardashian is the most glamorous birthday girl and she’s starting the festivities early this year. The reality TV star, who turns 44 on Thursday, April 18, just dropped the sweetest compilation of pics of cake from various occasions. The photo dump started with a recent photo of her celebrating on a boat. She donned a cool, edgy rhinestone-embellished one-piece swimsuit and was captured with a huge smile on her face, posing behind a cake that read “Happy Birthday to the most exciting to look at.”
The Lemme brand founder included a baby photo and snaps of a unicorn cake, another donut-like dessert covered in pink icing and sprinkles, a cake with “aries baby” spelled out with fondant letters, and one more cake with “just living life” written in white frosting.
“mood 🎈,” the mom of four captioned the carousel that she shared with her 224 million followers. Kardashian shares three kids (Penelope, Mason and Reign) with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, and last November, she welcomed her fourth child, Rocky, whom she shares with her husband, Travis Barker.
“‘how exciting is it to just smell it?’ 😂❤️ HBD to the MOST exciting to look at!” Michelle Silver commented, referencing one of Kardashian’s most famous lines from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
“My favorite aries ❤️,” Veronique Barnes wrote.
“Kourtney, these cakes 😮💨,” the official Pinterest account chimed.
“I need to know who does your custom cake toppers,” Cetaphil Canada noted.
“You look so much like your mommy!” Maddy Wainwright pointed out.
“aries szn 🔥,” Hulu, the streaming platform that produces The Kardashians, added.