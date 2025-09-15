Kristen Louelle Brought Color and Captivation to the Atlantic City Beach
Kristen Louelle came onto the SI Swimsuit scene as part of the brand’s 2021 casting call, posing for a shoot in Atlantic City, N.J. Photographed by Yu Tsai, she embodied confidence while wearing bold patterns and colors.
The countdown until summer 2026 is a ways away from now, but that doesn’t mean we can’t prepare in advance for all the sunshine and warm sands that await us in the next year. What better way to do that than by looking at this Swim Search finalist’s photo shoot and taking in all the sights of this beloved East Coast beach?
Cut-outs will never go out of style, as the swimsuit style brings an edge to any piece. The cut-out shape placed at the center of Louelle’s hot pink bikini gives it an extra dosage of allure, and the same goes for the bottom half of the INDAH two-piece. The way the strings form a lattice pattern elevates the look even further.
With this particular piece, Matte Collection went with the unpredictable. The shapes of the ensemble in different colors are an easy way to spruce up the black base of the set, and thus, create a unique pattern that’s vibrant and lively.
Blue isn’t just a marvelous color on Louelle; it’s also perfect for swimsuits. All the more reason why this bikini from Blackbough Swim radiates such a cool vibe. The tie strings make for a way to add dimension to an already dynamic piece, as well as the ruched detailing of the top.
I.AM.GIA went for classic with this pink tie-dye bikini. Whether it’s a subtle design or a bolder design, tie dye is one of those styles that just feels like summer personified.
If this isn’t a captivating swimsuit, then we don’t know what is. This IZTALI piece is a culmination of all the things to love about Louelle’s aforementioned looks. From the clever asymmetrical cut-out to the choice of color and the distinct patterns, here is a one-piece that’s guaranteed to get a sea of compliments. Undoubtedly, this is a favorite.
Summer 2026 couldn’t come fast enough, but these photos of Louelle are a good distraction until the hot season rolls around once again.