The Ultimate Guide to Bikinis: From Origins to Modern Trends and More
Here at SI Swimsuit, we’d consider ourselves experts on all sorts of women’s swimsuits, no matter the style, color or fit—but particularly, we know our bikinis. For 61 years, the magazine has sourced many of the best bikini brands and trends to dress the models who fill the pages, and along with highlighting the incredible faces in the annual issue, we also spotlight talented swimsuit designers.
But the bikini dates back much farther than the start of SI Swimsuit. Some of the very first sightings of two-piece swimsuits in history go as far back as Ancient Rome. In the centuries since then, the iconic swimsuit style has evolved through countless aesthetics and trends, giving us so many fabulous bikini types to choose from.
Bikini fashion has also appeared in a long list of memorable pop culture moments, from the 1960 catchy hit “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini” to Phoebe Cates’s unforgettable red bikini moment in Fast Times at Ridgemont High. A bikini is undoubtedly one of the most classic swimsuit styles—if not the most.
What is a bikini?
So let’s start with the basics. What makes this specific style a bikini? Simply put, a bikini is any type of two-piece swimsuit that shows part of one’s torso. If you’ve got two items, a top and a bottom, and part of your torso is left exposed, you’ve got yourself a bikini. No matter if there are cut-outs or how the pieces fit, this is the easiest definition of a bikini.
Or as Dictionary.com puts it: “a very brief, close-fitting, two-piece bathing suit for women or girls.” Even this, though, might be a little too specific. We’ve seen bikinis that show a lot of skin, while others are a bit more modest. Yes, this style does reveal more than a one-piece, but because the bikini has evolved so much over the years, the idea that it has to be “very brief” or “close-fitting” isn’t necessarily always true.
The reason we specify that a bikini must reveal part of the wearer’s torso is that a bikini is different from a tankini. A tankini, while still a two-piece swimsuit, features a tank top rather than a bikini top. A tankini covers the torso, offering more coverage for those who don’t want to show off their stomach areas. While a bikini top can be on the longer side, and a bikini bottom can be very high-waisted, the wearer of a bikini is still choosing to flaunt part of their torso.
Within the bikini style, there are so many additional sub-styles. From a classic string bikini to a bandeau top and high-waisted bottom, the possibilities are seemingly endless when going to pick out a type of bikini in the modern world.
What started as a uniform of sorts to get into the water, the bikini now serves many uses. Poolside, at the beach, or wherever water is around are perfect opportunities to throw one on. For SI Swimsuit, brand models pose in bikinis for the magazine, celebrating their talent and beauty while also promoting swimsuit brands.
A brief history of the bikini
They might not have been called “bikinis” back then, but the two-piece style we know and love today has a deep history. As reported by La Voce di New York, archaeologists believe they’ve found evidence of something like a bikini back in 5,600 BC, in the Southeastern Anatolia region of Turkey. Other early examples we have of a two-piece swimsuit are found in the mosaic art of Ancient Rome and Greece.
Photos of mosaics from the Villa Romana del Casale in Sicily, Italy, have been widely shared, showing women in two-piece sets, not dissimilar from bikinis. Of course, if you’re knowledgeable about ancient European fashion, you could definitely argue that women of this time were simply wearing “apodesmos” for the Greeks and “strophium” for the Romans—the equivalent of a bra.
It’s no surprise that throughout history, women have worn outfits that have resembled bikinis—likely for the same purpose—without the actual name “bikini.” That term wouldn’t be coined until 1946, when a man named Louis Réard debuted the once-controversial style in France. It would become a day to remember that, of course, changed the course of swimwear forever.
What many fashion lovers might not know is the bikini’s connection to the Cold War. The swimsuit style was introduced just days after the nuclear experiments began at Bikini Atoll—hence its name. And, yes, Réard used that in his marketing. As reported by the Smithsonian Magazine, the Frenchman wanted to cause a scene with his new invention, promising it would be as “explosive as the U.S. military tests.” This led to international bans, as well as the Vatican deeming the item as sinful.
And while two-piece swimsuits were already popular at this time, the nature of how small the bikini was downright offended many. Well-regarded runway models of the time wouldn’t wear the item, with Réard hiring an erotic dancer named Micheline Bernardini to rep the garment during the debut at a public pool.
It wasn’t until the ‘50s and ‘60s that bikinis became more or less mainstream, with films like 1952’s Manina, the Girl in the Bikini starring Brigitte Bardot (followed by her iconic Cannes Film Festival appearance) and the 1960 hit Brian Hyland song gaining traction. Representation in pop culture undoubtedly drove bikini popularity—and overall acceptance—up.
With the emergence of magazines like Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the bikini started to become a staple item. The first issue of the swimsuit edition was published in 1964, featuring Babette March on the cover wearing a white bikini in Cozumel, Mexico. “I’m still getting fan mail about [the] cover,” Beatty told SI Swimsuit last year. “Every week, I get about two or three letters to autograph pictures.”
Since the ‘60s, we’ve experienced countless influential pop culture bikini moments, whether it be in film or a celebrity’s latest fashion statement. On TV, in the magazines and on the beach, women everywhere embraced—and still embrace—the bikini style.
Types of bikini tops
Who would have thought in the late ‘40s that not only would the bikini become mainstream, but that we’d also create so many different types to wear? And even in the substyles, we have different looks for top and bottom. From the classics to the trendy and everything in between, here are some of the most popular bikini tops:
Triangle top
The most common—and reliable—bikini top is probably the triangle style. As the name suggests, this substyle consists of two triangles of fabric, kept together most commonly by strings, though not always. This is a go-to for many, as it shows skin without being too revealing. It’s also got that traditional feeling that ensures comfort and simplicity. For 2025 SI Swimsuit rookie Nazanin Mandi, who calls herself a “classic girl,” all she needs is a “Brazilian cut bottom and a triangle top” to feel confident.
See Salma Hayek Pinault rock an ivory triangle top from TJ Swim for her debut on the cover of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.
Bandeau top
Removing any straps from the equation, the bandeau style features, at its core, a strip of fabric on top. This basic definition might sound boring, but we can assure you it’s anything but that. Similar to a strapless top or dress, a bandeau bikini top provides the opportunity to flaunt more skin, cleavage and tan lines. “I think you show it all off,” fellow 2025 cover girl Olivia Dunne tells us when asked if she likes to flaunt her tan lines. “I like the tiniest bikini I can have.”
See Suni Lee model a stunning green-yellow twisted bandeau bikini top and matching bottoms from Bain de Minuit for the 2025 issue below.
Halter top
A particularly flattering piece, a halter bikini top features two straps that wrap around the back of your neck and clasp—or tie—together at the top. This offers a more stylish look that’s a bit more feminine than your traditional triangle top. See Alix Earle sport a stunning crochet halter top bikini from Akoia Swim from her 2025 SI Swimsuit shoot.
One-shoulder top
A unique bikini top that entered the mainstream in the ‘80s, an asymmetrical one-shoulder look is sure to make you stand out. Featuring just one strap or string holding up the top, this style delivers flirty and fun vibes without having to flaunt a lot of extra skin. See 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Nina Cash rock a feminine white patterned one-shoulder bikini from Sara Cristina below.
Types of bikini bottoms
With the earliest bikinis, bottoms might have come secondary in terms of style, but not anymore. Now, there are many different types of items to cover up your lower half, following different aesthetics and coverage levels. From high-waisted to thongs, the bikini wearer has total control over what they want to show off.
Brief bottom
Similar to the triangle top, a classic brief bottom is as simple and traditional as it gets, providing moderate coverage around all areas. Similar to underwear, this can come without any straps to worry about, or another super popular substyle would be a string brief bottom. As the name suggests, the wearer would need to tie the strings together at each end to ensure the perfect fit.
See WNBA player Hailey Van Lith rock a brief bottom and triangle top from WeWoreWhat for her April 2025 SI Swimsuit digital cover below.
High-waisted bottom
For those who aren’t as comfortable flaunting as much skin as a typical bikini bottom does, high-waisted bottoms—which have been around for longer than bikinis—are the perfect option. But not only are they a way to provide more coverage to your lower half, but they are also very stylish. Offering more of a shape to accentuate your curves, a high-waisted bottom helps to create an hourglass figure.
See 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie and returning 2025 model Penny Lane wear a gorgeous patterned bikini with a high-waisted bottom from Agua by Agua Bendita below.
Brazilian and high-cut bottom
If you're looking to accentuate your curves while baring a lot of skin, the Brazilian or high-cut bikini bottom might be your perfect style. This look typically features a high-cut fit, perfect to flaunt your legs and provide that snatched look. The back is cheeky, allowing you to show off your backside with ease. Many find this particularly flattering to give their body some extra shape.
As Mandi explains, “It elongates the leg [and] accentuates the hips.” See the 2025 rookie rock a bandeau top and high-cut bottom from the brand FAE for her debut SI Swimsuit shoot below.
Thong bottom
While a Brazilian bikini bottom could also be a thong, the thong bottom comes in many different fits. From low-rise to high-waisted and everything in between, swimwear lovers have many choices when it comes to showing off their backsides. This style is perfect for those wanting to embrace and flaunt their bodies this summer, whether lounging poolside or tanning on the beach.
“Less is more,” declares SI Swimsuit Legend Jasmine Sanders when it comes to swimwear. See her don a black thong bikini from Hanne Bloch for her 2025 feature below.
Boyshorts bottom
Opposite of the thong bottom, the boyshorts bottom provides as much coverage as you can get from a bikini. Often delivering a sporty look, this item can be worn for many more occasions than other bikini bottoms because of how much it covers. Some could even be considered mini shorts.
See SI Swimsuit Legend Camille Kostek model super cute, feminine striped boyshorts bottoms from Swim Like A Mermaid for her 2024 shoot below. Even with more coverage, this style can still be cheeky!
Scrunch bottom
Gaining popularity in the early 2000s, scrunch bikini bottoms are another totally flattering way to show off your backside. Traditionally super cheeky or a thong, these bottoms feature gathered material in the middle, providing an extra lift and a flirty spin on a classic item. While they might not be as trendy at the moment, the scrunch style is forever very favorable for the wearer’s curves.
See Olivia Culpo don a fun blue patterned scrunch bottom from Ashley’s Bikinis in 2021 below.
What are bikinis made of?
So now that we know about the history of bikinis and all of the common cuts available, what exactly are they made of? Well, the answer to that is simple: it depends on what you’re looking for!
All about fabrics
Bikinis are available in a wide array of materials to satisfy every shopper, with the most common materials including synthetic fabrics like nylon, spandex and/or polyester. These materials are popular for their unique combination of intense stretch, lightweight feel and endless durability—all important factors when picking out the ideal bikini.
Known for its regular use in both swimwear and sportswear alike, nylon is beloved for its stretch and breathability. The synthetic material clings to the body with ease while providing form-fitting support and a clean silhouette, making it a top choice for designers.
Like nylon, spandex (or Lycra) is a synthetic polymer, which refers to a man-made material that is not naturally occurring, like cotton. Best known for its intense stretching capabilities, spandex is perfect for those looking for a comfortable but clinging fit, as the fabric molds itself to the body without gaping while also snapping right back into place when pulled.
Meanwhile, polyester—another synthetic polymer—is a material created by blending ethylene glycol and terephthalic acid. Considered a type of plastic, this fabric is often included in bikini creation because of its combination of affordability and ease of use when it comes to molding.
While nylon, spandex and polyester are all the most common fabrics used to make bikinis, they are also some of the least environmentally friendly fabric options. In a way, the durability of these materials is a double-edged sword, given that they don’t break down as easily or as naturally as other non-synthetic fabrics, thus running the risk of ending up in landfills longer.
But worry not, as there are also several eco-friendly alternatives for beach goers and poolside loungers, thanks to developments in the fashion industry around eco-conscious fabrics! There are now also bikinis available for purchase in a wide range of environmentally friendly materials made of everything from recycled plastics, bamboo, plant-based fibers and more.
Bamboo-based fabrics, for instance, are made using the pulp found inside bamboo stalks, which are then knit into various material combinations for a soft and comfortable result that is also eco-friendly, having been spun from the very fabric of nature itself.
What to look for in a fabric
The physical material making up a bikini is just one of the many factors shoppers have to consider when picking out the perfect two-piece, with another major factor being the many custom features a specific fabric can also provide.
Thanks to modern updates in clothing creation, many bikinis now come equipped with extra features that allow shoppers to customize their experience based on what factors are the most important to them. For instance, one shopper might prioritize fit over flare, opting for stretchier styles or styles with more material for coverage. Meanwhile, others might be on the lookout for a bikini offering quick-drying capabilities for a swift change of scenery from the beach to the bar.
Sun-protection your top skin concern? Bikinis with UV protection may be the best option for you—yes, those exist! Offering a shield from the glaring sun, these designs incorporate UV protection into the fabric, allowing shoppers to put their sun protection worries behind them to focus on the serious business of splashing around.
Not so much a beach goer as a pool lounger? Fair enough—but in that case, chlorine-resistant fabrics may be exactly what you’re looking for if you want to maintain the integrity of your bikini’s delicate fabric without worrying about the lasting effects of these common cleaning chemicals.
Best textures for bikinis
Another important thing to consider when choosing a bikini is the various fabrics’ physical feel. While certain materials may provide the visual look a shopper is going for, that doesn’t necessarily mean the texture is comfortable on the body, which should always take top priority.
Bikinis come in all different textures and finishes, including (but not limited to) crochet, matte, glossy, metallic, denim, mesh, ribbed, knit and many, many more. These textures not only provide different fashion options for shoppers, but also different functionalities. For athlete and 2025 SI Swimsuit model Rayna Vallandingham, crochet is always the top choice.
“I’m such a crochet girl,” Vallandingham shares with the brand. “My favorite type of bikini is when it looks like it’s been made out of yarn in the middle of the jungle [...] that’s what I’m going to [wear] all summer.”
Alternatively, 2025 Swim Search finalist Leticia Martinez noted she’d prefer to rock a denim bikini, telling SI Swimsuit, “I love a good denim look. I feel like that’s really cool, especially with swimwear.”
Body-positive bikini style guide
Let’s make one thing very clear up top: every single body is a “bikini body.”
Kostek said it best during Swim Week 2025, telling the brand, “I want you to feel like your best self and know that every body is a bikini body. The time [to wear a bikini] is now. Don’t wait. Don’t say, ‘I’ll be happy when this fits me like this.’ No.”
Still, bodies come in all different marvelous shapes and sizes—it’s one of the best things about bodies!—and bikinis designed for one specific body type might not be the most physically comfortable for another body type. With that in mind, let’s break down some of the most common questions a shopper should answer while deciding on the perfect bikini style for their body.
Support
Given the coverage—or lack thereof—offered by bikinis in general, one major question a shopper should ask is whether or not a particular style provides them with the support they’re looking for. This is also a crucial consideration depending on personal activity, as the level of support desired for lounging on the beach with a drink in hand may not be the same level of support an avid swimmer needs.
Nowadays, bikinis are offered with varying levels of support, including some options with underwires, not dissimilar to bras, for a more secure fit. Another source of support comes directly from the amount of fabric in a given design, as well as the cut of the bikini. Wide-band tops and high-cut bottoms will provide shoppers with more support and coverage, while string triangle tops and thong bottoms opt for showing off more skin with less support.
Mixing & matching
One of the best qualities of a two-piece is in the name: it’s made of two pieces!
Thus, if a shopper doesn’t like a particular style of top or bottom, they have the freedom to mix and match to get a one-of-a-kind, personalized result they love. While this was not (and is still not) always the case with every single brand, as some stores sold bikinis as a matching set, more brands have embraced selling tops and bottoms as separates to better accommodate shoppers’ individual wants and needs.
Whether one needs to mix and match to accommodate a size variation between their top and bottom, or simply because they prefer a different design or brand for each piece, the potential for fun and flattering combinations is endless.
The most important factor
In the end, the most important factor for picking out the perfect bikini for one’s body type is revealed by answering a simple question: Does this particular bikini make you feel comfortable and confident?
While discussing body image and bikinis during SI Swimsuit’s 2025 launch week, cover girl Dunne revealed, “It’s funny. I used to hate trying bikinis because of my athletic build, but I’ve grown to love them. In all my shoots when I’m trying bikini tops, I think it’s really cute and it’s very feminine.”
In short, confidence and comfort are what this is really all about, and as long as the answer to the initial question asked in this section is an enthusiastic “Yes,” you’ve found the perfect bikini for your body type.
Iconic bikini moments in Hollywood history
Another major factor in the bikini’s rise in popularity was its depiction in pop culture, namely the way the swimsuit style was portrayed in film, TV, music videos, on celebrities, and—now today—on social media.
There were some roadblocks in early Hollywood thanks to the now-infamous Hays code, which enforced serious restrictions for what could and couldn’t be shown on-screen. While the strict code didn’t expressly forbid all two-pieces from film (two-piece gowns were allowed), it did censor depictions of the navel, thus pushing viewers toward more modest styles off-screen as a result.
That is, until the 1960s, of course.
In 1962, Ursula Andress changed the swimwear world forever when she starred in Dr. No—the first-ever James Bond film. She famously sported a stunning white bikini while running on the beach—an iconic movie moment that the equally lovely Halle Berry recreated in the 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day. After that, bikinis took off in popularity, gaining a wider audience thanks to the beach party genre films of the mid-1960s.
In 1966, Raquel Welch donned a fur bikini in One Million Years B.C., and the poster image of the actress remains one of the most iconic bikini-related images in all of cinema. Ads at the time even jokingly boasted that the film featured “mankind’s first bikini.”
While the examples of film’s impact on bikinis (and vice-versa) are certainly countless, several other notable movie moments include Phoebe Cates’s red string bikini in Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982), Carrie Fisher’s metallic bikini in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983), Salma Hayek Pinault’s maroon and gold bikini in From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) and Demi Moore’s black crochet bikini in Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003).
Bikini trends throughout the decades
As with all fashion trends, bikinis have grown and evolved over the decades, especially as the once scandalous two-piece item moved more into the mainstream, thanks to its depiction in pop culture.
Overall, the evolution of the bikini was a natural progression from higher and longer cuts to shorter and more streamlined silhouettes.
1950s & 1960s
Thanks to the glamorous depiction of pin-up girls, the 1950s saw bikinis featuring high-waist bottoms and longline tops. These designs offered support and provided more coverage for modesty with the added sensuality of an extra slice of visible skin. Patterns and prints were typically vibrant, usually including classics like polka dots and stripe designs.
But as fashion trends moved into the 1960s, waistlines slowly started to creep down to allow more midriff to show. Meanwhile, colors and prints were more aligned with the psychedelic aesthetic of the period, featuring details like florals, belts and buttons.
1970s & 1980s
It’s unsurprising to learn that the groovy 1970s saw the popularization of teeny-tiny string bikinis, given the carefree and fun vibes across fashion as a whole. Bikinis of this period usually featured bold prints and colorful patterns similar to those seen in other everyday clothing items of the decade.
Alternatively, the 1980s saw the two-piece take a distinct turn into more athletic styles, with bikinis being made in higher cuts for better movement, as well as tighter fits for high-impact support for those looking to play sports on the sand.
1990s & 2000s
In the 1990s, high necklines and boyshorts began to take over, with bold primary colors and funky neon shades being the name of the game. The tankini is also believed to have debuted in 1998 thanks to designer Ann Cole, providing shoppers with a more modest option without sacrificing the comfort of a low-rise bottom.
And speaking of low-rise bottoms, the 2000s took things to the next level in swimwear and everyday fashion, with cuts plunging lower than ever. Metallic shades saw a surge in popularity, as well as crochet fabrics and logo-heavy swimsuits, thanks to popular brands like Victoria’s Secret, Juicy Couture and Tommy Hilfiger.
2010s, Present day & beyond
From the 2010s to the present day, we’ve seen a resurgence of all of the above trends and then some!
One newer trend seen in popular modern lines like Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand is a lean-in toward nude shades and neutral Earth tones as opposed to bright colors, as well as the high-cut bottoms reminiscent of the 1980s and teeny-tiny tops reminiscent of the 1970s.
Another trend on the rise in the last two decades has been an accelerating interest in sustainability, prompting more brands to explore eco-friendly options for their lines. With a rise in public consciousness around climate change and our environment, shoppers turned to thrifting and brands that promise more sustainable materials.
While the future of the bikini remains to be seen, one thing is for certain: SI Swimsuit will be at the forefront of celebrating all of the latest and greatest in two-pieces!
Bikinis and cultural attitudes
While bikinis are considered commonplace among swimwear options today thanks to their long and storied history, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve always been a welcome sight. As with all new and fabulous fashion options, bikinis have been subjected to ever-shifting cultural and societal attitudes around decency and exposure.
Per Bikini Story by Patrik Alac, the bikini was banned in several countries upon its rise to fame in the 1940s, including Italy, Spain and France. In the 1970s, the bikini was banned from public pools in Germany under the standard swimwear code.
And bans on bikinis are not a thing of the past, as several countries still limit exposure to the swimwear staple to this day. For instance, while bikinis are not completely “banned” in the popular tourist destination of the Maldives, there are strict rules around when and where they can be worn. Syria also faced criticism in 2025 for imposing a conservative “beach dress code.” Beachgoers in Portugal could also face fines if they’re caught walking off-beach in bikinis or swim shorts.
And this censorship is not only restricted to our real world, but the virtual world as well. In 2020, a medical journal faced backlash for an article published (and retracted) claiming that some social media posts by young medical workers were “potentially unprofessional,” specifically citing “provocative posing in bikinis/swimwear.” Also occurring in 2020, singer and rapper Lizzo accused TikTok of taking down a video of her in a bikini (though in a statement released by the app in the aftermath stated the video was removed for another “Community Guidelines” violation).
Still, bikinis have always been a symbol of freedom and self-expression, which contributed to the boom in their popularity in the 1960s and 1970s, as times, indeed, were a-changin’. Nowadays, the bikini is just as important a symbol of empowerment thanks to the rise in size-inclusive options and body positivity in the fashion space.
Bikinis have also been an important staple in the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as in conversations around gender identity and expression, further proving the two-piece classic belongs to everyone.
Shopping & care tips for bikinis
When exploring endless options while bikini shopping, brand reputation matters. Who you purchase your bikini from plays just a much of a role as every other aspect, as different brands offer drastically different options even when it comes to even the most granular details.
While we’ve noted the importance of choosing a comfortable cut and fabric that will fit your needs, there are still other factors for purchasing a bikini—namely, where you buy your bikini from and how you decide to shop.
Buying in-store vs. online
We’re living in the future!
While shoppers were once restricted by bikinis availability in physical brick and mortar stores, there is now an entire wonderful world of two-piece options to mix and match online. While there are important pros and cons to consider with both options, it’s important to remember that bikini shopping is all about what’s best for each individual shopper’s taste, budget and fit.
Shopping in-store provides limited options when it comes to things like available cuts, colors and sizes, as shoppers are reliant on what’s physically available in the store at any given time, as well as what’s on-trend at that given moment. Purchasing in-store also limits pricing options, as shoppers are beholden to the price points available a said location.
However, in-store shopping does come with the undeniable perk of being able to physically touch and try on the bikini for both fit and comfort, as well as the immediacy of being able to purchase the item right then and there.
Online shopping, on the other hand, provides endless options when it comes to shopping for brands, colors, price-points and more. There tend to be more sizes available online, as shoppers have more ready access to size-inclusive brands and extended sizing that is often not kept stocked in stores. Also, shopping online doesn’t restrict shoppers to what’s trendy right now, as online thrifting and repurposing options have risen in popularity over the years.
Still, it’s impossible to overlook the major con of not actually knowing what the bikini will physically feel like or how it will fit at the time of purchasing, and returns, especially for intimate items like swimwear, can be frustrating to say the least.
This is why it’s crucial to understand different brands’ size guides, as well as your measurements.
Size guides & measurements
Another maddening reality for shoppers is that both number and letter sizes, especially in America, can range wildly from brand to brand. A “Large” bottom in one store could easily be a “Small” bottom in another, creating a frustrating shopping experience.
This is why it is highly recommended that bikini shoppers rely on measurements rather than literal sizes for a more accurate fit, similar to shopping for intimate items like bras.
Most brands provide a size guide or size chart on their website, which will detail the number and/or letter sizes available in a given cut and how they correspond to measurements in inches or centimeters.
When measuring yourself for a bikini, it is important to get the following information: your bust size (both the underbust band and cup size), your waist circumference (for high-waisted bikini bottoms) and your hip circumference (both for the high and low hip). Like with all clothing measurements, use a soft, flexible tape measure for the most accurate number.
Care tips for long-lasting wear
Just like any clothing item, bikinis undergo wear and tear the more they’re worn, and in many ways, bikinis suffer more elements than traditional garments. Whether it be fading from the sun, erosion from the sandy beach or chlorine/other cleaning chemicals from the local pool, bikinis are hit with countless external factors that can cause the thin, stretchy fabric to deteriorate.
Still, there are ways to preserve the life of your bikini—and it’s easier than you think.
First, rinse off your swimwear after you’re done wearing it. This helps rid and cracks and crevices from chemicals, sand, dirt, salt or other lingering grime that may otherwise eat away at the fabric.
Another tip is air drying in the shade. Dryers can be harsh on more delicate clothing pieces because of the heat and tumbling, so drying separately in the shade helps to preserve not only the integrity of the fabric but also the shape.
Storing your bikini also has a massive effect on the longevity of the piece. You should never store swimsuits in plastic bags, especially when wet, as this can contribute to mold growth and fungus, not to mention the fabric can then harbor a musty smell. It is suggested that wearers store their bikinis in air-tight, fabric bags away from direct sunlight.
