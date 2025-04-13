Kylie Kelce Shares Best Marriage Advice She Ever Received on Recent Episode of ’NGL’ Podcast
Since the debut of Kylie Kelce’s podcast NGL (short for Not Gonna Lie) on Dec. 5, she’s wowed fans with her A+ humor, genuine insight and shocking celebrity guests—seriously, I have still not recovered from the Michelle Obama appearance.
But something else stood out on the recent April 10 episode, as the NFL WAG took to the microphone to share some of the very best advice she ever received about marriage and how she implements that advice when it comes to her and her husband, retired Eagles player Jason Kelce’s relationship.
To start the episode, Kelce chatted with her audience, showing off her baby bump (as this was pre-recorded) and answering fun fan questions before interviewing LeeAnn Kreischer, comedy producer and host of the Wife of the Party podcast. Toward the end of their conversation, Kelce asked Kreischer if it’s true that she and her husband, comedian Bert Kreischer, “do a date night once a week“ to which Kreischer was quick to answer “No, we don’t do it once a week, but we are actively dating each other, which looks a little different than a date night.“
This immediately prompted Kelce to reflect on her own experience, responding, “It’s funny that you phrase it that way, because when people say ‘What is the best marriage advice you’ve ever gotten?’ I always say that you should always date your spouse.”
“Because at the end of the day, I truly believe that you chose your spouse,“ Kelce continued. “You chose to love them, you chose to let them love you, and you chose to build a life together [...] and it’s no knock on my kids, I love my kids with my whole heart and I always will, but I chose my husband.“
“Over the 10 years that we’ve known each other, we’ve seen a growth in each other that you can only appreciate if you’re still actively investing in your relationship, engaging with that person and then being able to appreciate the changes and growth that you guys have made both together and independently, and I think that’s all of the dating,“ Kelce concluded. “That’s what you do when you date someone.“
The couple, who met back in 2015 before getting married in 2023, are now the proud parents of four girls: Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett and new baby, Finnley, who they welcomed to their growing family at the end of March.
