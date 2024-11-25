Kylie Kelce Announces New Highly-Requested ‘NGL’ Podcast
Kylie Kelce has been stealing the spotlight with her brief—but always memorable—appearances on her husband Jason and brother-in-law Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast. Fans are constantly left wanting more, and now, they’re finally getting their wish with a podcast of her own.
The 32-year-old, who just announced she is expecting baby no. 4 with her husband, the retired Philadelphia Eagles center, is stepping into the podcasting world with her highly-anticipated new series, NGL (short for “not gonna lie”).
Set to debut on Dec. 5, the show will offer an unfiltered glimpse into Kylie’s life, covering topics like motherhood, marriage, football and everything in between. The podcast’s title perfectly encapsulates her no-nonsense personality and refreshing honesty, qualities that have made her a fan favorite both on social media and in Kelce, the Prime Video documentary about Jason’s life on and off the field.
The couple, who met on Tinder in 2015 and got married in 2023, are already parents to three girls: Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett. They announced the news of the new baby last week.
“Get it straight from the source. Not Gonna Lie with @kykelce, coming soon to YouTube and your favorite podcast platforms,” the podcast’s official account wrote under one video, adding, “One mic. Zero f*cks. No lies. First episode of Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce drops December 5th,” under another.
“We need more!!!!! 👏👏,” Travis Kelce commented in support.
“my new answer when someone asks me what I’m thankful for on Thursday,” Carly Teller declared.
“She really said ‘how hard can it be boys do it,’” one fan wrote.
“This is the tea we needed today ☕️🎉,” Dunkin’ chimed.
“YES this is exactly what the world needed. Congrats Kylie!!! 🤍🤍🤍,” Olivia Levin gushed.
“we ask and we shall receive 🙌,” Kristen Doute added.
In a YouTube trailer, Kylie hinted that the show will feature exciting guest appearances, including other football spouses and notable friends, promising heartfelt and humorous conversations. “But if you really want to know what the show is about, just know I was this close to calling it F--k Around And Find Out, and I still might do it,” she jokingly shared.
“I’m excited to have conversations with fascinating people and create a platform where I can be unapologetically myself while also setting the record straight on the many stories that circulate about my family,” she told PEOPLE.