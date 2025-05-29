We’re Still Obsessed With These Glowing SI Swimsuit Photos of Leyna Bloom
With summer just around the corner, it’s time to start creating your style inspiration board—and a look back at SI Swimsuit Legend Leyna Bloom’s 2023 photo shoot in Dominica would be the perfect place to start!
The breathtaking tropics acted as a stunning backdrop for this photo shoot, and these snapshots alone could convince anyone to make it a priority to visit this beautiful island. All in all, Bloom did her thing in this 2023 feature—but seeing is better than believing, so without further ado, here are five of the most enchanting photos from Bloom’s breathtaking photo shoot.
Starting strong with this ethereal shot of Bloom in front of some gorgeous greenery. From the way her wavy hair fell perfectly to the front of her body to the way the pink flowers gently touched her face, there’s so much to love about this snapshot.
The one-piece swimsuit from isabelle rose was also worthy of praise, as the stylish cut and unique hue further complemented the entire look.
Continuing our trend of eye-catching one-pieces, this look from Bloom was just too good not to include.
This swimsuit from Ema Savahl Couture was incredible, not only because it’s such a modern-looking piece, but because of the way the gold reflected the sparkling sun. Also, brown and gold aren’t colors you often see together in swimwear, which is all the more reason to applaud this ensemble.
Now and then, a SI Swimsuit model gives the brand a pose so fierce, it deserves its own special shout-out. Case in point, this poised snapshot.
In this photo, Bloom looked like a goddess who had just happened upon a serene island. She doesn’t seem to have a care in the world other than enjoying the tranquility of the sights and sounds around her. Her sun-kissed skin glowed as she closed her eyes and basked in the warm rays of the Dominica sun.
There’s no denying royal blue is one of Bloom’s best colors, and this shade brought out the radiance of her gorgeous skin.
Rosina~Mae cooked up a glamorous one-piece here, and the shape of the swimsuit only got better upon closer inspection. Be it the distinct design of the top or the bright gold lining found throughout the piece, there’s no denying this look was truly unique.
For the final photo on our list, the model served up a look that demanded attention. Standing in the waters of Dominica, her remarkable face, long locs and perfect pose in that dreamy strapless patterned one-piece encapsulated everything there was to love about this 2023 photo shoot.
And for all of those reasons, this feature will forever remain one of the brand’s many favorites, especially when it comes to ringing in the summer season.