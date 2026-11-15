5 Magnificent SI Swimsuit Photos of Birthday Girl Lily Aldridge in the Cook Islands

Though she was named a brand legend during SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary year in 2024, Lily Aldridge made her magazine debut a decade earlier. Ten years prior, Aldridge was photographed for the cover of the 50th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue alongside Chrissy Teigen and Nina Agdal in the Cook Islands.

Today, Sunday, Nov. 15, is Aldridge’s 41st birthday, and as such, we’re honoring the occasion by taking a look back at her SI Swimsuit Issue features throughout the year. Following her 2014 Cook Islands debut, which was photographed by James Macari, Aldridge returned to the publication in 2015, traveling to Washington, where she posed for Yu Tsai. The Santa Monica, Calif., native’s most recent swimwear shoot with the magazine was captured in by Macari in Turks and Caicos in 2016.

For the 60th anniversary legends shoot, which was photographed in Hollywood, Fla., once again by Yu Tsai, Aldridge and her fellow models wore luxurious gowns and intricate jewelry rather than swimwear. That time around, she was styled by Molly Dickson in a sparkly off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress. Shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti and Ettika jewelry rounded out the model’s sophisticated look.

At the time, Aldridge chatted with us about how proud she was to represent the SI Swimsuit brand and how much she enjoys lifting other women up.

“What Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is doing, what MJ [Day, editor in chief] is doing, what she is pioneering in terms of elevating women and women’s stories, and inclusion, is so important,” the model and mom of two stated. “Being an incredible example of what it means to empower others and letting people have their platforms is crucial. And she’s just so wonderful at doing that

“I feel grateful to be part of this women’s group that is all about empowering each other, lifting each other up, cheerleading each other—all of that is so important. The women who are a part of this Legends shoot really do that for each other and I'm proud to be a part of it.”

In addition to her work with SI Swimsuit, fans know Aldridge for her tenure as a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Though she departed the brand in 2018, she made a trimphant return and walked the lingerie brand’s runway show in 2025. Additionally, Aldridge has landed on covers of publications like V Magazine, InStyle and various editions of Vogue worldwide.

To celebrate Aldridge’s birthday today, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite photographs from her SI Swimsuit debut in 2014.

Lily Aldridge was photographed by James Macari on the Cook Islands. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lily Aldridge was photographed by James Macari on the Cook Islands. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lily Aldridge was photographed by James Macari on the Cook Islands. | Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge was photographed by James Macari on the Cook Islands. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Chrissy Teigen, Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge were photographed by James Macari on the Cook Islands. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

More SwimNews