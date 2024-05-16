Lily Aldridge Shares Inspiring Message Following 2024 SI Swimsuit Cover Feature
A decade ago, Lily Aldridge made her SI Swimsuit debut. Not only did she appear in the pages of the issue, but she took to the cover alongside Chrissy Teigen and Nina Agdal for the brand’s 50th anniversay issue. Now, 10 years later, she’s returning to the cover once more.
The 38-year-old model traveled to Hollywood, Fla., earlier this spring to pose for the 60th anniversary legends photo shoot, captured by Yu Tsai. She dressed in an off-the-shoulder silver sequined gown from designer Vivienne Westwood, which she paired with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Ettika jewelry.
View Lily Aldridge’s full 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery here.
It was a moment worth remembering for us at SI Swimsuit and for the California native, too. “@SI_Swimsuit 60th Anniversary Cover!!! A dream to be included with all these Iconic Legends!!” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on launch day.
For Aldridge, becoming an SI Swimsuit model wasn’t a given. At 18, she was told it wouldn’t happen, she revealed in the post. But “10 years later I met MJ and was on the 50th anniversary cover and now 20 years I’m on my 2nd cover,” she said. “Just a reminder to Dream Big, Work Smart & not to let anyone tell you what you can or can’t achieve in this life 🫶 Thank you @mj_day for making me feel so loved and empowered you’re an Angel!! And @yutsai88 for making us all feel so beautiful in front of your lens.”
Through hard work, Aldridge turned her goals into a reality.