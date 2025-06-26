Livvy Dunne Reveals Why Everyone Needs a Man Like Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes have been going strong since their LSU days. After confirming their relationship in August 2023, the former gymnast and the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher have been adorable together ever since, especially on each other’s social pages. For Skenes’s 23rd birthday on May 29, it was no different with Dunne posting a sweet message to her 5.3 million followers on Instagram.
“Happy birthday little baby @paulskenes,” she wrote along with a white heart and a birthday cake emoji. Along with the caption, the 22-year-old shared several photos of the couple that included from a sunset dinner to a black-tie affair and with their dog Roux. The nickname also being quite ironic for the almost 6-foot 5 athlete shed a bit more insight into their playful relationship.
During the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club weekend in NYC, Dunne opened up a bit more about her relationship. “My boyfriend is probably one of the most confident people I know, and supportive,” she said. “It helps me be confident. It’s just a very good dynamic that benefits me as well.”
Dating for nearly two years, Dunne wants others to take a page from her own dating playbook. “I know this sounds cliché, but if he's not confident, kick him to the curb because he'll only make your life worse if he doesn't have self-confidence,” she added.
That confidence was evident as the three-time SI Swimsuit model walked in the SI Swimsuit fashion show during Miami Swim Week and did a split at the end of the runway. Though Skenes is in season and was not able to be there to cheer her on, Dunne was on the road for him in Arizona and San Diego ahead of the Miami trip.
In April, the couple was featured in a GQ feature that fittingly crowned them “Gen Z’s ‘It Couple,’” showcasing the pair in a stylish, upscale photo shoot. During their joint interview, they gave a bit more insight into the early days of their relationship, which got off to a slightly awkward start. Skenes initially refused to follow Dunne back on Instagram. “I was like, ‘Who is this kid and why won’t he follow me back?’” the gymnast joked.
Luckily, it didn’t take long for Skenes to come to his senses and if this past year is any indication, we’ve only just begun to see what this power couple is capable of.