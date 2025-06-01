8 Best Moments From SI Swimsuit’s Runway Show at Swim Week
The day is finally here. 26 women strutted their stuff on the catwalk tonight for SI Swimsuit’s Runway Show at Swim Week, and to say it was epic would be an understatement.
The runway show capped off a whirlwind weekend at the W South Beach, beginning Thursday night with a celebratory prequel: SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day was honored at the inaugural Swimwear Icons Hall of Fame with the Media Icon award. From there, the momentum only grew—Friday brought a VIP brunch, a Coppertone-sponsored beach club and a glamorous dinner party, while Saturday featured a luxe gifting suite and the Apres Pool Party, all leading up to the high-energy catwalk finale.
2025 magazine stars Ali Truwit, Achieng Agutu, Alix Earle, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane and XANDRA graced the runway at the W South Beach on May 31. They were joined by celebrity guests Bethenny Frankel, Midge Purce, Remi Bader and Stassi Schroeder, as well as 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.
Jessie Murph surprised the audience with a performance
Singer Jessie Murph kicked off the show with her impeccable vocals, performing her unreleased song, “Touch Me Like a Gangster.” She donned the cutest little metallic pink bikini underneath an acrylic, sequined micro dress. The 20-year-old closed the show with her hit “Blue Strips.”
Olivia Dunne opened the show and dropped into the splits
The 2025 cover girl opened the show in the cutest animal print set and a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit baby tee from the brand’s new collab with Oh Polly. In her third look, a fun, flirty polka dot bikini, she walked to the end of the runway, struck a pose and immediately dropped into the splits, reminding the massive audience that she is, in fact, a former NCAA gymnastics champion.
Lauren Chan brings out a whip and latex chaps
The 2025 cover girl’s second look of the night was an edgy all-black moment, complete with a hat, latex chaps and a whip.
Jordan Chiles flipped on the runway and flaunted her new tattoo
The 2025 issue cover star and Olympic gymnast showed off her skills on the runway. She whipped out an impressive flip halfway down the catwalk before striking a fierce few poses on the end.
The 24-year-old also debuted her brand new tattoo, of a cute little string bikini hanging on a clothesline, which she got this weekend in honor of her SI Swimsuit cover girl moment.
Jilly Anais flashed her massive engagement ring
The Swim Search finalist, who got engaged to NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson in March, flashed her massive diamond ring as she strutted down the runway, adding even more sparkle to her sophomore SI Swim catwalk appearance.
Bethenny Frankel’s dance moves stole the show
The TV personality lit up the runway with her signature energy, breaking into a hip bump and playful roar-crawl to Burna Boy’s “TaTaTa” in her cheetah-print one-piece. Later, as Beyoncé’s “Jolene” played, she twirled an imaginary lasso, tipped an invisible cowboy hat and shimmied her way backstage—bringing her lighthearted personality, sense of humor and internet-favorite flair to the catwalk.
Ali Truwit turned 25 and marked another major milestone
The two-time Paralympic medalist not only walked the runway on her 25th birthday, but also marked the second anniversary of her amputation. Truwit, who made her debut in this year‘s SI Swimsuit issue and posed for Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla., was the victim of a shark attack two years ago in Turks & Caicos.
Ilona Maher flexed her muscles
The Olympic rugby player brought the power to the poolside runway, striking a pose and flexing her biceps as she posed for the camera on the end of the catwalk. The social media sensation and Dancing With the Stars alum athlete radiated confidence, reminding everyone that strength is always in style.
Watch the full livestream of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week here.