A Look Back at Angel Reese’s 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue Photo Shoot in Los Angeles

Though the Atlanta Dream didn’t take home the WNBA Championship in 2026, Angel Reese had an incredible year. After being traded to the team from the Chicago Sky in April, the 24-year-old LSU graduate went on to set several records this season.

In addition to being the WNBA player with the most double-doubles in a single season (at 32), Reese became the fastest player in the league to reach 1,000 career rebounds (doing so in 79 games) and 50 career double-doubles (within 65 games). Plus, she also set the record for the most rebounds in a single season (with 521).

It should come as no surprise, then, that Reese’s alma mater, LSU, invited the WNBA athlete to be honored at halftime during the school’s game against Texas Southern on Thursday, Nov. 5. In addition to receiving a warm welcome back to Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Reese was given a crown and a bouquet of flowers adorned with a sash featuring the nickname she earned during her time as a collegiate athlete: Bayou Barbie.

Shortly after Reese and her teammates at LSU secured the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship (and the Maryland native was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player), Reese was photographed for the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles.

At the time, Reese talked about everything from her background in sports (as a child, she tried everything from track to swimming and gymnastics before focusing on basketball) to her supportive mother, also named Angel, who played basketball at UMBC. Reese also took the time to chat about her experience on set, which she admitted initially put her outside of her comfort zone.

“I had on thong bathing suits and I didn’t think I was going to be comfortable, but [everyone] made me feel really comfortable,” Reese stated back in 2023. “I work out a lot. I embrace my body and who I am and every mark on my body. I probably feel the sexiest in a bathing suit.”

In addition to her prowess in her sport, Reese is making a name for herself off the court, too. She has been photographed for the covers of Vogue and Vogue Australia, released a signature shoe line with Reebok, and continues to strike lucrative brand deals with companies like Reese’s, Calvin Klein and others. And over the summer, the official Angel Reese Barbie doll hit the market.

Reese is the perfect example of a multihyphenate who continues to make the world her oyster. In honor of her continued success in her sport and beyond, we’re throwing it back to just a few of our favorite snapshots from Reese’s SI Swimsuit photo shoot.

Angel Reese was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Asta Resort. Belly chain by Alizia. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Angel Reese was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Medina. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Angel Reese was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Indah. Necklace by Brinker + Eliza. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Angel Reese was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by AEXAE. Dress by House of Aama. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Angel Reese was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Top by Solo Studio. Swimsuit bottom by Miaou. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

More Angel Reese content