Lorena Durán Is Vibrant in These Photos From Her SI Swimsuit Feature in Portugal
Spanish model Lorena Durán is back. This year, the 30-year-old returns to the SI Swimsuit Issue for the fourth time.
She made her debut back in 2020, traveling to Scrub Island, British Virgin Islands, with photographer Josie Clough, who expertly captured her first brand feature. Durán returned again in 2022 and 2023, making her way all around the world for her SI Swimsuit photo shoots.
For the 2024 issue—the 60th anniversary edition of the magazine—she traveled to Porto and the North, Portugal, where she was photographed by Ben Watts. Inspired by Riviera fishing, the model’s photo shoot looks resembled outtakes from vintage J. Crew catalogs and current runway staples, from fishnet to ribbed and knit materials.
Durán couldn’t have been more thrilled for the chance to return for her fourth feature in five years. She expressed as much in an Instagram post announcing her 2024 photo shoot. “Pinch me because I don’t believe it,” she wrote in the caption of the post, which featured three stunning photos from the trip to Portugal. “Happy and grateful for another year with my family @si_swimsuit 💕.”
The Seville, Spain, native was photographed in her vibrant bikinis all around the city of Porto. With stunning European architecture as the backdrop, the model really shone in her fourth feature.
We could never choose a favorite from among her SI Swimsuit appearances, but we will say that this recent one was particularly magical. Here are a few of our favorite photos from the trip.