Durán became the first curve model to work with Victoria’s Secret when she landed a campaign with the lingerie brand in 2020. The Seville, Spain, native grew up wanting to be a model but completed her education to be a chemical laboratory technician before breaking into the industry. The four-time SI Swimsuit model is currently developing her own clothing line featuring a unique collection of swimwear and versatile unisex essentials.
Porto and the North, the birthplace of Portugal, is the perfect blend of rich history and captivating beauty. Bordered by the Atlantic Ocean, it offers an idyllic escape with remarkable views of lush mountains, tranquil rivers and a sweeping coastline. The region is best known for its breathtaking Duoro Valley, home to perfect vineyards and stunning rivers.
The styling on set in Porto pulled inspiration from port-side Riviera fishing. The fashion team turned to vintage J. Crew catalogs, blended with modern-day runway staples like fishnets and ribbed materials. Durán showed off her dynamic beauty and ability to pull anything off: from cute bandeaus and plunging halter-necks to Burberry’s signature plaid print and nautical stripes, she really can do it all.
Hair: Anthony Cristiano for Anthony Cristiano Salon Chicago using Phyto Paris USA Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using Loving Tan, Supergoop!, French Farmacie, LILFOX, BIOEFFECT and Hourglass Cosmetics Photographer: Ben Watts
Lorena Durán was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit Top by Yasmine Eslami. Swimsuit Bottom by ViX Paula Hermanny. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Lorena Durán was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Angelys Balek. Necklace by Frasier Sterling. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Lorena Durán was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Lorena Durán was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Solid & Striped. Cardigan by Solid & Striped. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Lorena Durán was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit Top by PQ Swim. Swimsuit Bottom by Monica Hansen Beachwear. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
