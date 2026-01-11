Birthday Girl Lori Harvey Embraces Timeless Two-Piece Trend in New Seaside Snapshots
Ahead of her birthday this Tuesday, Jan. 13, Lori Harvey treated her fans to a little sand and sunshine in place of the sleet and snow this weekend, courtesy of two beautiful beachside photo drops.
The entrepreneur and SI Swimsuit model—who traveled to Mexico with the brand back in 2024 for a shoot with photographer Yu Tsai—is no stranger to styling a striking seaside look. Even so, her latest snapshots have quickly reminded us that she is, in fact, one of the reigning queens of beautiful bikini fashion...and it also reminded us that we really need to go shopping for a few more knit sets before the ground finally thaws.
In her first carousel, which was posted to the app on Friday, Jan. 9, Harvey showcased 15 new photos alongside a caption simply reading, “Sweet & salty ✨.” For the cover shot, the soon-to-be birthday girl rocked a white graphic tee, which she tied back into a crop top to reveal the pastel blue patterned bottoms beneath. Then, in the final snapshot of the set, she rocked a light cocoa-colored triangle string bikini, accessorizing with glittering gold body jewelry.
Still, our favorite look of the bunch had to be her vibrant red and white two-piece knit set, which she donned for the third photo in the carousel. The top featured a halter-style neckline, embracing that signature bikini aesthetic. Meanwhile, the bottoms were crafted in a cheeky shorts-style cut, with matching white piping on both pieces for a cohesive final look. The effortlessly cool ensemble could comfortably be worn anywhere from the sand to the sea—a sentiment Harvey took to heart, having also included a short video clip of herself on a boat while lounging in the garments.
And the knit set proved to be an outfit so nice she posted it twice, with the model dropping a second carousel to her Instagram grid on Saturday, Jan. 10, less than 24 hours after her first. The duo was once again a standout style, with Harvey quickly reminding us of her impressive SI Swimsuit credentials via her dynamic poses.
Fan reactions
Of course, we weren’t the only fans of Harvey’s left obsessing over her fabulous birthday trip fashion, with several of her 4.7 million followers taking a moment to swing by her comment section to applaud the stylish superstar:
“🕺🏻‼️,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Ashley Graham wrote.
“Her whole IG profile is like a beautiful Pinterest board 😢❤️,” one commenter proclaimed.
“The kind of unbothered i aspire to be ❤️,” another user added.
“January Capricorns do it the best 😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥,” another fan concluded.