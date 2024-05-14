Lori Harvey: 2024 Mexico

Harvey, an entrepreneur and businesswoman, launched her skincare brand SKN by LH in 2021, and followed up with a swimwear and resort wear brand, Yevrah, two years later. As a model, she’s collaborated with notable brands such as Valentino, Burberry and Chanel. While Harvey has landed features within the pages of Harper’s Bazaar and Essence, this is her first appearance in the SI Swimsuit Issue.
The Mexican Caribbean is a tropical paradise that boasts popular destinations such as Cancún, Isla Cozumel and Riviera Maya. The island region offers stunning beaches, rich history and turquoise waters suitable for both rest and relaxation and action and adventure alike. Offering a unique combination of natural beauty and bustling activity, the Mexican Caribbean provided the ideal backdrop for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue.
To learn more about the Mexican Caribbean, including where to stay, what to eat and can’t-miss beaches and activities, click here.
When it came to styling on set, the SI Swimsuit team chose to enhance the lively atmosphere of the location through sporty and flashy looks reminiscent of swim editorials from the 1980s. Think full glam, sleek suits and over-the-top jewelry.
Hair: Ray Christopher using Sebastian Wet and Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil Makeup: Diana Shin at The Wall Group Photographer: Yu Tsai
Lori Harvey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by GCDS. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar. Earrings by AGMES. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Lori Harvey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Yevrah Swim. Necklace and Body Chain by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
