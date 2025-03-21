Madelyn Cline Has the Most Savage Reaction to Being Set Up With Charles Melton
Madelyn Cline has no problem with nipping dating rumors in the bud before they even begin—setting the record straight for those who ship her romantically with one certain fellow actor.
In true fashion for the social media gossip account, Deuxmoi tried to stir up spicy conversations this week. This time, they asked followers to submit which celebrities they would love to see get together. You probably know where this is going.
One fan submitted that they would like to see Cline date Riverdale alum Charles Melton. However, the Outer Banks star couldn’t disagree more, replying with a simple yet effective “No❤️” in response to anyone shipping her with the May December actor.
With Cline not publicly romantically linked to anyone right now, it’s apparent she’s keeping busy with acting rather than looking for love. In a recent conversation with Therapuss host Jake Shane, she revealed that the last time she was in a relationship she nearly lost sight of herself.
In 2020, Cline began dating her Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes. But whereas their characters continued to get more serious, the actors broke up in 2021. Both the relationship and the breakup were highly publicized.
“You look at any public breakup and so many people are invested, and of course that was really hard. And also, we still, to this day, share a very, very big… this huge thing that is a massive part of both of our lives. So, I think, yeah, it was really hard to separate, but also like any breakup, you grow out of it, which is great,” Cline shared.
“For sure there was a period of time there where I truly did not know which way was up, which way was down because that–––Outer Banks and that public relationship, was kind of my identity,” she added. “And I was like, ‘Who the f--- am I?’ I’m still figuring that out. But figuring that out and who you are in the public space just is truly such a mind f---.”
Amid finding herself after such a public relationship, Cline booked roles in movies such as Day Drinker, The Map that Leads to You and I Know What You Did Last Summer, the latter serving as the fourth film in the horror franchise. She will also reprise her role as Sarah Cameron in the fifth and final season of Outer Banks.
Between all these roles, it’s easy to see why Cline isn’t focused on relationships at the moment, choosing to prioritize her career. So no, she won’t be dating Charles Melton anytime soon.