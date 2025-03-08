Madelyn Cline’s Sexiest Looks Over the Years—From Red Carpets to Magazines
Actress Madelyn Cline is always a highly anticipated guest at any event. Whether she’s hanging with her Outer Banks co-stars at Poguelandia in a casual yet trendy ‘fit or walking the red carpet in a gorgeous gown, all eyes are on the 27-year-old wherever she goes. Her stunning, distinct features make her a celebrity crush for many, and for us at SI Swimsuit, she’s a major source of fashion inspo.
Though the South Carolina native landed roles on popular TV shows early in her career—like Vice Principals and Stranger Things—it wasn’t until the premiere of Netflix’s Outer Banks that she was catapulted to stardom. In the teen adventure comedy, Cline portrays Sarah Cameron, a teenager from the rich side of the titular island, a.k.a. the “Kooks,” who befriends a group of ragtag kids from the opposing side, a.k.a. the “Pogues.” She falls for the character John B, played by actor Chase Stokes (who Cline dated), the protagonist who’s in search of his missing dad.
Since the premiere of Outer Banks in 2020, Cline entered the spotlight in a big way and has since appeared in movies like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story on Netflix and will appear in the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel. On her way to becoming a household name, the actress is also a bonafide fashionista and we love to check out her looks.
Here are 12+ sexy fashion moments from Cline that we’ll forever be obsessed with.
One of Cline’s most recent outings saw her dazzle on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, where she donned a lovely, shimmering black halter-neck gown.
Speaking of shimmering, Cline looked extra sparkly and stunning at the premiere of Outer Banks Season 3 last February.
Rewind to a year ago for the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Cline was a sultry fox wearing a gorgeous black Givenchy dress with a plunging neckline and incredible beading throughout.
Last fall, Cline was featured as part of NYLON’s “It Girl Issue” and channeled sexy corpcore vibes for her shoot.
Paris Fashion Week wouldn’t be complete without Cline, who has proven her fashion A-game at each show she attends. In 2023, she wore a leather one-shoulder dress from Givenchy.
In another Givenchy dress, Cline was too gorgeous for words on the 2023 VMAs red carpet.
Matching her golden blonde hair which glowed in the sunlight, the actress opted for a see-through cover-up on a gorgeous summer day in Greece.
Cline took her signature style to London in April 2023 for the 60th anniversary party of TAG Heuer Carrera, wearing an unforgettable plunging gown.
She kicked off 2023 on a high note as the Who What Wear January cover girl, serving major old Hollywood vibes while posing topless.
We’ll never forget the stunning sage green gown Cline rocked at the Los Angeles premiere of her film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in late 2022.
For Interview Magazine, Cline flaunted her undeniable beauty and fit figure in the 2022 shoot.
Last but certainly not least, Cline was platinum blonde for the 2021 American Music Awards red carpet, donning a gorgeous all-black gown with sexy cut-outs. She accessorized with long black leather gloves, gold bracelets and black closed-toed heels.
Over the years, Cline has worked with big name designers and brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, Revlon, TAG Heuer, Stella McCartney and more.