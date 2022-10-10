Mady Dewey Will Be Live on the TSN App for World Mental Health Day

SI Swim Search 2022 winner Mady Dewey will be going live on the The Swimfluence Network App at 6 p.m. EST tonight, Monday, Dec. 10. Today is World Mental Health Day, and Dewey will be sharing her thoughts on social media and its impact on mental health.

Dewey is the co-founder of the social media app Herd, an app created for women and non-binary people first. “There are a few main things we’re trying to change [with Herd],” Dewey explained earlier this month. “One of those being the pressure that women feel posting online. I remember times where I felt like I couldn’t post really big moments of joy because I was worried about what everyone else would think.”

Tune in at 6 p.m. EST to hear more from Dewey. She will be sharing her own experience with mental health struggles as well as some tips and tricks to help people navigate their own experiences.