Skip to main content

Mady Dewey Explains What Herd, Her Social Media App, Is Trying To Change

An app for women and non-binary people first, created by women.

Wondering why Mady Dewey was named the 2022 Swim Search winner? Simple. She’s a complete powerhouse. (Watch Camille Kostek personally deliver the good news to Dewy here.) In addition to being a lifestyle content creator and product manager for the community-building messaging app Discord, Dewey co-founded her own social media app, Herd. Dewey explains the mission of the app she helped to create.

Watch the Interview:

“There are a few main things we’re trying to change, one of those being the pressure that women feel posting online,” she says. “I remember times where I felt like I couldn’t post really big moments of joy because I was worried about what everyone else would think.

Scroll to Continue

More from SwimLife

“The other piece is comparison. Comparing your body, comparing your like count. We [Herd] have no metrics on the app. We’re really trying to change the way that people view self-expression and how they view themselves as the result of the media that they’re consuming.”

Mady Dewey arrives at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. 

Mady Dewey arrives at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. 

Herd is a social media platform created for women and non-binary people first. Dewey notes on Herd’s IG profile that all of the major apps used on a daily basis (Instagram, Snapchat, Pinterest, TikTok, Facebook/Meta etc.) were created by men. Herd was created by women. Women are often overlooked and undervalued in the tech space but Dewey is actively working to change that with Herd.

GettyImages-1418637444
SwimNews

Kim Kardashian To Launch Private Equity Firm SKKY Partners

By Alisandra Puliti
mady-dewey
Purpose & Activism

Mady Dewey Explains What Herd Social App Is Trying To Change

By Evan Nachimson
GettyImages-1421506308
SwimNews

Sue Bird Says Goodbye as the WNBA’s GOAT

By Alisandra Puliti
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy