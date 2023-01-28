12 Dazzling Photos of Marquita Pring in Barbados

Marquita Pring made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2020 when she posed for photographer Ruven Afanador in Wyoming, and returned for the SI Swimsuit Issue the following two consecutive years. Pring traveled to Sacramento with photographer Anne Menke in ’21, then jetted off to Barbados for a feature with Ben Watts in ’22.

Pring made a name for herself as a fashion model long before she graced the pages of SI Swimsuit. In 2011, she walked the runway in Jean Paul Gaultier’s fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The same year, Pring was also featured in Vogue Italia alongside other plus-size models for a cover story called “Belle Vere,” which roughly translates to "Real Beauties.” She got her start as a model at the young age of 15.

“I am so happy to be back here,” Pring said of her ’22 SI Swimsuit feature in Barbados. “This is my third time shooting Sports Illustrated, but first time on a beach with them because my past shoots have been in the country, which is also incredible, but it’s such a different vibe to be on the water, to be in the sun, all glowy and bronze and sweaty and soaking wet too—it’s the best.”

Today, Pring is signed with IMG Models and shares daily adventures, fashion snippets and more with her 111,000 Instagram followers.

Below are 12 of our favorite snaps from Pring’s photo shoot in Barbados.