Marquita Pring 2022: Barbados
Making her debut as a 2020 SI Swimsuit Rookie shooting in Wyoming, Marquita Pring is now back for her third year magazine. For SI Swimsuit’s 2022 issue she shot in Barbados with Tanaye White, Cindy Kimberly, Hailey Clauson, Christen Harper, and Georgina Burke.
Upstate New York native Pring first entered the modeling world at the age of 15. In 2011, she achieved one of her dreams when she appeared in a spread for Vogue Italia alongside Candice Huffine and fellow SI Swimsuit models Robyn Lawley and Tara Lynn. Since then, Pring has continued to help break down barriers for models of all shapes, colors and sizes.
Known as the culinary capital of the Caribbean and the birthplace of rum, Barbados is a must-go-to destination for all foodies, beach-lovers and anyone looking for some much-needed R & R. For such a tiny island, Barbados is bursting with immense talent, creativity and structure. From sports to entertainment, cuisine, adventure, history, health and wellness and so on, Barbados has endless opportunities for all.
To learn more about Barbados click here. | To plan your vacation to Barbados click here.
The styling in Barbados was intended to be an un-fussy play on preppy dressing. We imagined being at the beach bar on vacation in an itsy plaid bikini, cool kicks and a bucket hat. It gave a young, cool aesthetic with functionality in mind. Photographer Ben Watts captured this story beautifully and highlighted the joy and fun that should be had in a bikini.
Hair: Anthony Cristiano
Makeup: Jodie Boland
Photographer: Ben Watts
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Marquita Pring was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by MIKOH. Earrings by Maria Tash, Pamela Love and vintage. Rings by Pamela Love. Hat by Lack of Color Accessories.
Shop swimsuits by MIKOH: Both seamless and hardware-free, as well as having the option to mix-and-match all of the pieces, MIKOH is a fusion of statement colors and luxurious fabrics. If you’re looking for a similar style, try the Moni bikini top ($124) and Corfu bikini bottom ($104).
Shop hats by Lack of Color Accessories: The bucket hat is back in style, and we’ve missed it! If you’re looking for a new summer look, check out the Wave Bucket in lavender terry ($99).
Shop rings by Pamela Love: From serpents and scarabs to hearts and comets, this fun jewelry collection has something for everyone.
Shop jewelry by KBH Jewelry: Shop rings, earrings, anklets and necklaces.
Marquita Pring was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Port De Bras. Earrings by Maria Tash and Pamela Love. Rings by Pamela Love. Anklet by KBH Jewelry.
Shop swimsuits by Port de Bras: Create this look with the Aruba string bikini top ($125) and matching Aruba side-tie bikini bottoms ($110)
Shop rings by Pamela Love: From serpents and scarabs to hearts and comets, this fun jewelry collection has something for everyone.
Shop jewelry by KBH Jewelry: Shop rings, earrings, anklets and necklaces.
Marquita Pring was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Yandy. Earrings by Maria Tash, Pamela Love and vintage. Rings by Pamela Love. Anklet by KBH Jewelry.
Shop swimsuits by Yandy: If you’re in the mood for something sexy and reasonably priced, look no further. The Yandy Turn It Up in Monokini ($26.96) features a teardrop front keyhole, removable straps, adjustable bottoms and a thong-cut back.
Shop rings by Pamela Love: From serpents and scarabs to hearts and comets, this fun jewelry collection has something for everyone.
Shop jewelry by KBH Jewelry: Shop rings, earrings, anklets and necklaces.
Marquita Pring was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Neena Swim. Earrings by Maria Tash, Pamela Love and vintage.
Shop swimsuits by Neena Swim: Shop this look with the Riviera one-piece in ivory ($53).
Shop rings by Pamela Love: From serpents and scarabs to hearts and comets, this fun jewelry collection has something for everyone.
Shop jewelry by KBH Jewelry: Shop rings, earrings, anklets and necklaces.
Marquita Pring was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear. Earrings by Maria Tash and Pamela Love. Rings by Pamela Love. Anklet by KBH Jewelry.
Shop swimsuits by Ark Swimwear: Shop this look with the Underwire Bralette in red ($65) and matching Strings bottom ($60).
Shop rings by Pamela Love: From serpents and scarabs to hearts and comets, this fun jewelry collection has something for everyone.
Shop jewelry by KBH Jewelry: Shop rings, earrings, anklets and necklaces.
Marquita Pring was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Montce. Earrings by Maria Tash and Pamela Love. Rings by Pamela Love.
Shop swimsuits by Montce: Shop the same style in the Jade Floral ruffle triangle bikini top ($88) and Ruffle Bows bikini bottom ($92).
Shop rings by Pamela Love: From serpents and scarabs to hearts and comets, this fun jewelry collection has something for everyone.
Shop jewelry by KBH Jewelry: Shop rings, earrings, anklets and necklaces.