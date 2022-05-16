Making her debut as a 2020 SI Swimsuit Rookie shooting in Wyoming, Marquita Pring is now back for her third year magazine. For SI Swimsuit’s 2022 issue she shot in Barbados with Tanaye White, Cindy Kimberly, Hailey Clauson, Christen Harper, and Georgina Burke.

Upstate New York native Pring first entered the modeling world at the age of 15. In 2011, she achieved one of her dreams when she appeared in a spread for Vogue Italia alongside Candice Huffine and fellow SI Swimsuit models Robyn Lawley and Tara Lynn. Since then, Pring has continued to help break down barriers for models of all shapes, colors and sizes.

Known as the culinary capital of the Caribbean and the birthplace of rum, Barbados is a must-go-to destination for all foodies, beach-lovers and anyone looking for some much-needed R & R. For such a tiny island, Barbados is bursting with immense talent, creativity and structure. From sports to entertainment, cuisine, adventure, history, health and wellness and so on, Barbados has endless opportunities for all.

To learn more about Barbados click here. | To plan your vacation to Barbados click here.

The styling in Barbados was intended to be an un-fussy play on preppy dressing. We imagined being at the beach bar on vacation in an itsy plaid bikini, cool kicks and a bucket hat. It gave a young, cool aesthetic with functionality in mind. Photographer Ben Watts captured this story beautifully and highlighted the joy and fun that should be had in a bikini.

Hair: Anthony Cristiano

Makeup: Jodie Boland

Photographer: Ben Watts

