Martha Stewart Is Gilded in Her 2024 SI Swimsuit Legends Photos
Last year, at 81, Martha Stewart made brand history as the oldest woman to grace the cover of the annual SI Swimsuit Issue. This year, she’s back again for her second brand feature—and second consecutive cover.
The entrepreneur and award-winning television host traveled to Hollywood, Fla., this year to pose for the 60th anniversary legends photo shoot, a celebration of the impressive women who have made the SI Swimsuit brand what it is. There, Stewart posed for an incredible cover photo alongside 26 other women. The now 82-year-old was dressed in a brilliant gold sequined gown from designer Jenny Packham, whcih she paired with Britt Netta shoes and Charlie Lapson jewelry.
View Martha Stewarts’s full 2024 SI Swimsuit legends gallery here.
Over the years, Stewart has established herself as an authority in the home and hospitality space. In addition to founding the first multichannel lifestyle company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, she is the moderator of her own podcast, The Martha Stewart Podcast, and the current host of several television programs. Needless to say, for a campaign entitled “Be Legendary,” it’s no surprise that Stewart was among the number of icons to take the cover.
Much like her first cover feature, her second is equally impressive. Shining in her gold gown, the legend posed for several solo photos as well as the cover-worthy group shot, all captured by photographer Yu Tsai.
Below are just a few of the stunning photos of Stewart from her sophomore SI Swimsuit feature.