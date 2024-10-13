Martha Stewart Makes Big Revelations About Private Life and Career in New Netflix Documentary
The moment we’ve all been waiting for is just around the corner. On Oct. 30, Netflix is set to release new documentary, Martha, a deep dive into the ins and outs of Martha Stewart’s life. Everything from her early business success to her later-in-life rebrand (which, in addition to the cultivation of a surprising friendship with rapper Snoop Dogg, has included two SI Swimsuit features), will be covered.
And, if the trailer is any indication, it promises to include some fascinating (and perhaps even surprising) revelations, interesting insights and Stewart’s signature wit and charisma. As the first female self-made billionaire (as the trailer declared) and an early iteration of today’s influencers, Stewart has established herself as an incredible force in American culture.
In recent years, preserving that status hasn’t been a given. “Maintaining cultural relevance as an older woman” isn’t easy, according to the trailer, but Stewart certainly has managed to do so.
Directed by R.J. Cutler, the documentary promises to include all of the behind the scenes tidbits that Stewart has never openly shared with the world. In particular, the film will contain footage of the entrepreneur opening up about her 2004 prison sentence—and addressing it with her signature sass. “I had to climb out of a hole,” she said of her post-scandal experience. And climb out she did.
The trailer contains clips of Stewart making light of her status as a newly free woman. “I’m free. No ankle bracelet,” she joked to a crowd on the set of a talk show, lifting up her jean leg to reveal that her monitor had been removed. In the aftermath, a producer noted, “You expected her to do something soft, but she went the other way.”
For Stewart, that other way has taken the form of a friendship with Snoop Dogg, who first appeared on her cooking show in the late 2000s. In the years since, their relationship has only taken greater hold. Most recently the duo made an appearance at the Paris Olympics, where they showed up in full equestrian garb to watch the dressage competition.
Having hosted Stewart on the set of SI Swimsuit twice now (in 2023 and 2024), we would say we’ve gotten to know the impeccable business guru pretty well. But the documentary promises an even deeper dive into her life and career—and we can’t wait to watch it. We’ll be marking our calendars for Oct. 30, and you should, too.