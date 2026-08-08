Megan Fox’s Sun-Drenched SI Swimsuit Debut Was a Serious Late Summer Vibe

We’re still not over Megan Fox’s stunning SI Swimsuit debut, and it’s been three years. Known for her breakout roles in major film franchises like Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as well as her standout performance in one of the best horror movies ever made, Jennifer’s Body (we said what we said), the actor is a millennial icon.

Since breaking onto the scene in the late 2000s, she’s also made a major impact on the fashion and beauty world, appearing on the covers of major magazines including Maxim, Rolling Stone and GQ. And in 2023, she added another notable name to that list when she graced the cover of SI Swimsuit for the first time as one of four models to earn a spot on the front page alongside singer Kim Petras, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart and SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader.

Fox traveled to the Dominican Republic with the magazine, where she posed for photographer Greg Swales in an array of breathtaking locations. She was styled for the feature by Maeve Reilly in a unique wardrobe comprising a multitude of textured looks in Earthy tones, pastel pinks and more swim options, all of which shimmered beneath the golden hour sunlight.

Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Top: GCDS. | Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

“I hope that the photos are beautiful and that the frequency that comes off of them is just a healthy, good girl,” she told SI Swimsuit while on set of her goal. Then, when asked what makes her feel the most “sexy,” she added, “When I’m in nature, and I’m in my youthful awe of life, that’s when I feel by far the most myself and then therefore feel the most sexy.”

And that confident energy absolutely shines through each frame of the star’s unforgettable SI Swimsuit spread. From the sun-drenched treeline to the warm sands and beyond, Fox absolutely embraced everything the luxe location had to offer, all while modeling looks that will always have a place on our late summer style mood boards. Overall, the shoot encapsulated a luxurious late summer vibe, bringing the same heat as a sultry August afternoon.

Scroll on to take a look back at a few of our favorite photos from the star’s 2023 SI Swimsuit debut to get you in that late summer mindset.

Look back on Megan Fox’s unforgettable SI Swimsuit feature

Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Dress: Celia Kritharioti. Swim Bottom: Skims. Earrings: Jacquie Aiche. | Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Top: RYAN STORER. Body Jewelry: RYAN STORER. Swim Bottom: IAMGIA. Earrings: Jacquie Aiche. | Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit: Bareminimale. Top: YVY. Earrings: Jacquie Aiche. | Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Top: Agent Provocateur. Swim Bottoms: GCDS. Earrings: Jacquie Aiche. | Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Dress: REN HAIXI. Swim Bottom: IAMGIA. Earrings: Jacquie Aiche. | Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

To view Fox’s full 2023 SI Swimsuit gallery, click here.

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