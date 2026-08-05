Alix Earle, Penny Lane and Other SI Swimsuit Stars Showcase the Beauty of Botswana

Traveling to Botswana for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue was an incredible experience for brand models Achieng Agutu, Alix Earle, Camille Kostek, Penny Lane and Meredith Mickelson, as well as the magazine’s staff members. And while you may think you know what goes on during an SI Swimsuit photo shoot, this exclusive behind-the-scenes footage showcases a few things that may just surprise you.

Good lighting never goes to waste

As soon as the group of five models stepped off the plane, Lane got right to work, arriving in full glam and striking a pose for photographer Ruven Afanador moments after landing.

“I didn’t have any time to even prepare for this because we just flew straight in and then I shot right there and then,” Lane explained in new behind-the-scenes footage from set. “It’s my first time working with Ruven, and that was really, really fun. I cannot wait to see these pictures. I think they’re going to be really cool.”

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

The first look might be captured before sunrise

Meanwhile, Kostek embraced “safari chic” vibes while on set first thing in the morning, noting that as she was wrapping her first look, the sun began rising off in the distance.

She also took a moment to reflect on how far she had come with the brand since co-winning the Swim Search back in 2018. “Nine years feels like time is flying by,” Kostek admitted. “And I think it’s pretty cool that I can truly look back at all of the magazines through the years and remember where I was at that time of my life.”

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. Shirt by Retrofête. Boots by BC Footwear by Seychelles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

You might be surprised with news that you’re on the cover when you least expect it

And while Earle traveled to Botswana simply expecting to shoot her third feature with the brand, she was surprised by SI Swimsuit’s editor in chief MJ Day while on set with the thrilling news that she had in fact landed one of this year’s covers.

“I don’t think I’ve fully processed it,” Earle stated after bursting into happy tears. “It’s such a privilege to be a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model. Like, this issue is there to inspire others, it’s inspired me in my life. I mean, you look at all these amazing, hardworking women, and I just can’t believe that I get to be a part in representing that.”

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Top by La Paz. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

The show must go on

Also posing for her third consecutive SI Swimsuit shoot, Agutu found this year’s extra special, as traveling to Botswana was particularly meaningful to her. “I am born and raised in Kenya, and so it feels really good to be shooting back in the grounds and lands that raised me and gave me the confidence and voice to be the woman that I am today,” she explained.

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

However, Agutu almost didn’t get to shoot her spread, as she fell ill and had to rally in order to make the magic happen with six hours left in the day. “They pumped her full of meds, the doctor was called, everything was done to take care of her, and here we are,” Day said.

You might share the spotlight with unexpected talent

For Mickelson, Botswana marked her rookie SI Swimsuit feature. Not only did she fulfill a lifelong dream of posing for the issue, but she also got to experience “the most gorgeous, beautiful, peaceful place you could ever imagine.” She was particularly excited about the lions on set, and Mickelson’s final gallery resulted in a few unforgettable frames that compiled her likeness with those of the majestic creatures.

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. Boots by Ariat. Bodychains by The Invisibles and Jacquie Aiche. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

“This has been my top goal for so many years,” Mickelson stated of becoming an SI Swimsuit rookie. “I can’t even begin to explain. Now it’s finally come true and I get to be one of the girls that’s doing an interview that I always have watched. It’s so fun ... I can’t even begin to put it into words.”

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