Megan Fox Welcomes Baby No. 4, Her First With Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox is a mom of four! The actress and model recently welcomed her fourth baby, and first child with Machine Gun Kelly. The birth marks a new chapter in the couple’s high-profile relationship.
“she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed 🥹💓♈️♓️♊️3/27/25,” the 34-year-old rapper wrote alongside a black and white Instagram video revealing the news.
“Congratulations!! I knew you were having a GIRL!! Best Girl Dad rocker!! And rapper ever!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Angelica Talan commented.
“Proud uncle. Love yall both so much,” fellow musician Mod Sun chimed.
A source told People that Fox, 38, and MGK are no longer together, noting that she is “done with him now” and wants to focus on her children, including the new baby. The insider added that the actress is living alone and has limited contact with her ex, but that she’s “doing okay” and feeling “very excited about the baby.” The pair—who got engaged in early 2022, have been on and off since they began dating in 2020, after meeting on the set of the film “Midnight in the Switchgrass.”
Fox is already mom to three sons—Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9 and Journey, 7—whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. And for the Jennifer’s Body star, motherhood has always been the job that matters most.
In her 2023 SI Swimsuit cover feature in the Dominican Republic, the now 37-year-old gushed about her kids, offering rare insight into their personalities. “The oldest one is an artist,” she said, describing him as someone with a lot of Libra and Pisces energy whose talent “blows [her] mind.” Bodhi, her middle child, is “the classic middle child where there’s no room to be bad,” she noted, adding that he’s never told a lie. Journey, meanwhile, is “naughty and mischievous,” yet “so so cute” and incredibly smart. “When he was 3, he already knew like 1,600 species of dinosaurs,” she shared.
Despite struggling with self-love and body dysmorphia throughout her career, Fox says motherhood is where she feels most confident. “When I step back, I know how connected I am and I’ve always been and how present I’ve always been,” she said. “I see the reflection of the type of mother that I am in their eyes and in their behavior.”
This newest addition to her family is another reminder of how deeply she values raising children with intention and love. And while the public awaits more details about her and MGK’s baby, one thing’s certain—Fox thrives in this role.