Michelle Jenneke Is Ready for Race Day in Paris in Bright Yellow Track Uniform
A week-and-a-half after the official start to the Paris Olympics, Australian track and field athlete Michelle Jenneke is ready to have her moment in the spotlight.
Much like her debut at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, the 31-year-old qualified for one event in her second Olympics, the 100-meter hurdles—her specialty. With track and field events starting in the latter half of the two-week international sporting event, Jenneke has had a lot of time to acquaint herself with the setup in Paris and prepare for her event. But now, the day is almost upon us. Round 1 of the 100-meter hurdles will kick off tomorrow, Aug. 7, at 6:15 p.m. ET.
Jenneke, wearing Australia’s bright yellow track singlet and deep green track briefs, will take the track at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France in heat three. Heading into the race, she sits at No. 29 in the world ranking and with a personal (and season) best of 12.65 seconds.
At her Olympic debut in 2016, she ran a 13.26 second race, failing to make it to the semifinals of the event. This time around, she’s looking for a little redemption—and a deeper run. And she seems to be in the right mindset, too. “Race day tomorrow!” the athlete announced on her Instagram. “Can’t wait to get things started!”
The semifinal and final of the 100-meter hurdles will take place on Aug. 9 and 10, respectively. Jenneke will hope to close out the games (which come to an end on Aug. 11) with a strong performance.