Track Star Michelle Jenneke Breaks Out Signature Dance to Commemorate Paris Olympics

The Australian athlete is ready for race day.

Martha Zaytoun

Michelle Jenneke
Michelle Jenneke / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Over a decade ago, Australian track star Michelle Jenneke broke onto the scene—and not for her abilities on the track. The hurdler is an impressive athlete, evidenced by her Olympic debut in 2016 and her qualification for the upcoming Paris games. But it was her dance moves that first gained her international acclaim.

In 2012, Jenneke went viral for a pre-race warm-up that she likes to perform before 100-meter races, her signature event. Her moves earned her attention on social media and from media outlets alike. Her playful dance put her name on the map, and, the following year, SI Swimsuit compounded the attention by featuring her in the annual issue.

“MJ [Day] has made it no secret that she’s a huge fan of me and my dance,” Jenneke said on set in Las Vegas. “I said that if her and James [Macari], the photographer, do it with me, then I would do it.” So, with Day and Macari by her side, she put her dance moves on display during her brand debut.

Now, three weeks away from racing at the Paris Olympics, the 31-year-old is gearing up to do it again. In an Instagram post that she shared on July 17, the Australian shared a photo of herself in her track uniform and in the midst of her pre-race dance. “3 weeks til race day… starting to get excited!!!” she wrote in the caption.

Round one of the 100-meter hurdles will take place on August 7.

