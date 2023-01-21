Track & Field Pro Michelle Jenneke’s Top 5 SI Swimsuit Photos From Las Vegas

Michelle Jenneke was featured in the 2013 SI Swimsuit Issue when she traveled to Las Vegas for a photo shoot with James Macari.

A professional hurdler, Jenneke began training in her sport when she was just 10. A silver medalist at the Youth Olympics in 2010 for the 100 meter hurdles, she went on to represent Australia at the '16 Olympics in Rio.

“I like the challenge of hurdling. It’s a little more technical than just straight sprinting,” she told SI Swimsuit. “It’s just something that I feel that I was born to do.”

Today, 29-year-old Jenneke is working toward a degree in mechatronic engineering at the University of Sydney in her native Australia.

“I was absolutely amazed when I found out that Sports Illustrated wanted to shoot me because they're such a big name and it’s just such an amazing experience,” she added.

