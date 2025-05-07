Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates Husband’s Birthday With Adorable Throwback Photos on IG
Millie Bobby Brown posted the sweetest shoutout to her husband, Jake Bongiovi, on Tuesday, and we're obviously swooning—how can we not?!
According to multiple reports, the 21-year-old actress tied the knot with 23-year-old Bongiovi in late May of last year. Before their anniversary approaches in just a couple of weeks, Brown shared a sentimental message for her man on Instagram in celebration of his birthday.
“happy birthday hubby ❤️❤️❤️ there’s no one like you,” the Stranger Things superstar captioned the post, which she debuted to her 63.8 million followers.
In the five-slide carousel, Brown included a number of candid frames ranging from snuggly selfies to a stunning sunshine snapshot.
"FAV COUPLE EVER!!” one fan commented.
“the cutest couple 🥹🦋,” another user concurred.
“happy birthday mr. flo fashion 🥳💜,” Brown’s clothing brand, Florence by Mills Fashion, added.
“Love you 🥰❤️,” Bongiovi responded.
The duo was first publicly linked together back in 2021 before going Instagram official in June of that same year. By April of 2023, Brown and Bongiovi were engaged.
“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all 🤍,” Brown shared, quoting Swift’s “Lover” in an emotional photo on Instagram. In a lace long-sleeved dress, Brown’s ring was in full view as Bongiovi wrapped his arms around her. The pair was all smiles in the black-and-white frame.
“When I met Jake, I just felt I could be loud. He embraced that and encouraged that. And I fell in love with myself while being with him,” Brown told Glamour. “He’s so kind. And his heart is just loving and wonderful and smart.”
Bongiovi, an actor with appearances in Rockbottom and Sweetheart, has also publicly praised his relationship with Brown.
“I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core,” Bongiovi shared on his own Instagram in a 2023 birthday post for the Florence by Mills Fashion founder’s birthday.
We can’t get enough of the cuteness, and we’re already preparing for more as the duo’s first anniversary approaches later this month. For now, we’ll stick to celebrating another milestone in the young lovers’ relationship.
“After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side,” Brown gushed to The Sunday Times. “You can’t pinpoint why [someone is ‘the one’], it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with.”