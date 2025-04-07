Millie Bobby Brown Is an Island Babe in a Red Patterned Bikini on the Beach
Millie Bobby Brown takes a trip to the beach in her latest Instagram photo dump, and she’s certainly serving up some body-ody-ody!
Brown’s post shows her hanging out in the warm sand wearing a matching patterned two-piece bikini. The ensemble has triangle-shaped cups outlined with bright red strings for the upper half, while the bottom half is a medium-coverage thong with red strings outlining the shape of the garment.
Sunglasses, statement earrings and a large hair clip make up the accessories Brown wore for this look, showing off her more laid-back style while still delivering a cute fashion moment.
In addition to her bikini snap, the Stranger Things actress dropped a handful of photos which included one of her getting her hair done, one of her adorable pup, one of her standing side-by-side with her good friend Lexi Jayde, one of a stunning sunset and—for the big finale—one super-adorable photo featuring her husband, Jake Bongiovi, holding an unbelievably cute baby.
Lately, Brown’s day-to-day seems jam-packed with fun and exciting memories. Fortunately for us, she “couldn’t help” but to share these memories with the world.
Apart from these recent photos, Brown has been preoccupied with her many business ventures and partnerships such as her Florence by Mills x America's Best collaboration, which delivers stylish eyewear in both prescription and non-prescription glasses.
This brand-new collaboration led Brown to check out how her display looked at a local eyeglass store. Safe to say, she (as well as her fans) were rather impressed with how her products turned out.
Her pale purple oversized square bifocals in this video are absolutely to die for, but that’s not the only Brown-coined item fans can buy to look as fashion-forward as ever.
With yet another partnership under her belt, Brown has teamed up with shopping and retail brand About You to bring forth a plethora of trendy and fresh new styles to her collection. This features clothing including a cute pair of white pants with colorful dots throughout, an alluring green halter top, a timeless white ankle-length dress and plenty more must-have garments.
Her inner fashionista is loud and proud with this collection as she showcases her keen eye for what's hot.
Between her eyewear collab with America’s Best, her partnership with About You and her relaxation time on the beach surrounded by loved ones, it’s been nothing short of a delight to watch Brown live her best life.