Millie Bobby Brown and Husband Jake Bongiovi Get Cozy in PDA-Packed Miami Open Pics
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are in their newlywed bliss era—and the Miami sun seems to be making it even sweeter.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2024 after getting engaged the previous year, were spotted at the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium on March 27 looking totally smitten. Brown, 21, kept things summery and chic in a white and orange striped shift dress from Princess Polly, perfect for the elite tennis outing. The sleeveless Alfalfa mini dress ($64), made with Lower Impact materials, features a boat neckline, back tie detail and flattering tailored fit.
The Stranger Things star styled the tenniscore-inspired piece with fun vintage red oval sunglasses and a matching vibrant ruby scrunchie in her hair, which was slicked back to beat the Miami heat and humidity. Gold hoops and natural glam completed the look, while a white crewneck sweater draped around her shoulders added an extra layer of elegance. Bongiovi, 22, kept things classic in a crisp black tee and khaki pants, perfectly complementing Brown’s breezy courtside ensemble.
The actress and model sat side by side in the stands and were photographed kissing, cuddling and cracking up throughout the match. They held hands and whispered between sets, clearly in their own little world amid the massive crowd.
Brown and Bongiovi, 22, have been inseparable since going public with their relationship in 2021. From red carpets and vacation getaways to supporting each other’s projects, the duo continues to be each other’s biggest fans.
The pair tied the knot just barely above their teenage years, but the Enola Holmes star speaks about their relationship with a clarity and confidence that defies their age. In an era of swipe culture and fleeting connections, their love story, which began when they were introduced by a mutual friend, feels refreshingly intentional.
“We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we’re looking for, the kind of careers we want. It’s such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him,” she shared. “Loving someone and being in love are two different things. I think I loved a lot of people I was with, like I loved my friends. But he is the first man I’ve ever loved and been in love with. If we’re not fully invested, then what’s the point? We have to be, and we always have been.”
Both Brown and Bongiovi grew up in happy, united families where healthy relationships, commitment and affection were modeled to them and their siblings every day. And, both sets of parents also got married quite young.