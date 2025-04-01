Millie Bobby Brown Rocks Ruffled Charm Floral Bikini For Stunning Sunset Snaps
Millie Bobby Brown’s favorite way to accessorize a bikini is a nice refreshing iced latte. Lucky for the actress, her Florence by Mills Coffee brand ensures she’s always stocked. The Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star is thriving on her latest tropical getaway, soaking in the sunshine, caffeine and salty air.
In a recent Instagram post shared with her 63.7 million followers, the 21-year-old posed against a backdrop of crystal-clear water and crashing waves, with the sky awash in soft orange hues from the setting sun. Her long, dark locks were slicked back—evidence of a fresh ocean dip—and she wore a ruffled blue-and-white floral bikini from Bananhot, styled with oversized brown sunglasses, flowy low-rise cotton shorts, gold hoop earrings and a silver chain necklace.
“sunset swims ☀️,” @florencebymillscoffee she captioned the carousel shared with her 63.7 million followers on April 1, tagging her coffee brand, the latest addition to her growing lifestyle empire. Shop her swim look below.
Bananhot Luna Paisley Top, $125 (bananhot.com)
This flirty triangle bikini top features delicate white needlework trimming, ultra-thin wraparound ties and dainty tassel details.
“#Sliving in Paradise 😎,” Paris Hilton commented.
“Ur so perf,” Noah Schnapp added.
“Love your vibe,” Charlotte Sine wrote.
“beach babe always !!!,” Florence by Mills Coffee exclaimed. “blissful 😍🧋.”
Brown, who launched Florence by Mills in 2019 and has since expanded it into a skincare, fashion and coffee brand, has also been in full promo mode for her upcoming film The Electric State, co-starring Chris Pratt. Along the way, she’s been leaning into bold, expressive personal style.
“Fashion is so fun – it is a way you’re able to express yourself, learn more about yourself and, for me, I didn’t ever think I would be this playful and out there – [fashion is] a great reflection of where you are in your life,” she said.
While her work calendar is packed, the newlywed, who quietly tied the knot with actor and model Jake Bongiovi last May after getting engaged in 2023, knows how to unplug. The animal-lover’s ideal post-premiere wind-down includes staying in, surrounded by loved ones.
“I feel most beautiful when I am on my farm, mud everywhere, my donkey and goats jumping up at me, feeling very grateful and in my natural zen state,” Brown shared. That peace, paired with a home-cooked roast dinner and a long bath, sounds like the perfect recipe for bliss.