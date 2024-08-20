Naomi Osaka Commemorates Return to US Open With Impressive Practice Clip
After a year away, Naomi Osaka is back on the ground at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. The Japanese professional tennis player, who was on maternity leave during the 2023 US Open, will take to the hard court for her appearance at the Grand Slam next week.
Osaka has found great success on the surface throughout her career—and at the US Open, in particular. Of her four major titles, two have taken place at the New York Grand Slam. She hoisted the trophy in 2018 and 2020. And though it’s been a few years since that second big win, Osaka is on the lookout for a comeback. This year, she’s hoping to improve upon her 2022 appearance, which saw a first round loss and an early exit for the pro.
By the looks of it, the 26-year-old is in the right mindset. With about a week until the first round kicks off, Osaka took to the tennis center in Queens for a powerful practice session—her first time playing on the courts there since 2022.
Of the tournaments that Osaka has played in during her comeback season, this one might be the most meaningful. “I've missed you old friend,” she captioned the clip of her practice session.
The first round of the US Open is set for Aug. 26 and 27. Osaka will take to the court early next week after qualifying for the tournament as a wild card pick, and we’ll be cheering her on all the way.