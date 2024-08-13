Naomi Osaka Shares Heartfelt Thoughts Following Loss at Cincinnati Open Qualifiers
Following her loss in the second round of the Cincinnati Open qualifiers on Monday, no one is more upset with the results than Naomi Osaka herself. However, the 26-year-old athlete, who was ranked world No. 1 in 2019, took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to share a heartfelt message in which she gave herself the grace she deserves.
Osaka, who was adamant that she’s no stranger to losses and is used to learning from them, noted that her concern at the moment isn’t with the losses. It’s with the feeling within herself.
“My biggest issue currently isn’t losses though, my biggest issue is that I don’t feel like I’m in my body. It’s a strange feeling, missing balls I shouldn’t miss, hitting balls softer than I remember I used to,” she wrote. “I try and tell myself ‘it’s fine you’re doing great, just get through this one and keep pushing,’ mentally it’s really draining though.”
The mom of one, who welcomed her daughter, Shai, last July, also noted that the feeling is somewhat similar to her postpartum experience.
“That scares [me] because I’ve been playing tennis since I was 3, the tennis racquet should feel like an extension of my hand,” Osaka continued. “I don’t understand why everything has to feel almost brand new again. This should be as simple as breathing to me but it’s not and I genuinely did not give myself grace for that fact until just now.”
Osaka concluded her open and honest message by sharing that she is dedicated to working hard at her sport “till the very end,” and most importantly, wants to set a good example for her daughter so “that she can achieve so many things with hard work and perseverance.”
Regardless of her success on or off the court, we’ll continue rooting for Osaka and will be cheering her on along the way.