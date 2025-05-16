We’re Never Getting Over These Phenomenal Photos From Nazanin Mandi’s SI Swimsuit 2025 Shoot
Nazanin Mandi is officially a SI Swimsuit model, with her very first feature with the brand a part of our 2025 issue.
Her rookie year showcased just how well she knows how to work a camera, as her confidence and fierceness bled through every fashion-forward frame. She was photographed on the beautiful sands of Jamaica, where her flawless face card, combined with her beautiful personality, made her the perfect addition to the fold.
Every single snapshot taken by photographer Yu Tsai was so remarkable, there’s no doubt this entire shoot deserves to be framed and placed in a museum somewhere.
A look into Mandi’s life shows she’s someone who got her start by dabbling in various areas, including singing and modeling. She previously released her own song, “FOREVER MOOD,” an upbeat tune where her vocal prowess was on full display.
In the world of modeling, she went on to work with a plethora of brands including (but certainly not limited to)Vogue, Allure and Seventeen.
Her multifacetedness can’t be quantified. In addition to singing and modeling, she also writes. Her workbook, The Art of Gratitude, was a piece that aimed to help others on their path to becoming the best version of themselves.
When her book went on to transform the lives of people all over the world, Mandi went on to assist in their journeys by hosting a retreat where she personally taught them the fundamentals of what she believes is the key to enjoying a fulfilled life.
A believer in manifestation, Mandi is a prime example of what dreaming big and never giving up looks like. She often thought about the day she would be featured in SI Swimsuit, and—no matter how many years passed—she held onto her dream and, ultimately, got exactly what she’d hoped for!
“Proof that well over two decades of manifesting can come true,” the 38-year-old penned on her Instagram following her SI Swimsuit feature announcement. “Every year around New Year’s, I would create a vision board - on that vision board would always feature @si_swimsuit [...] When I found out I was a 2025 Rookie, I cried like a baby 😭 because I immediately pictured little me dreaming of booking this opportunity and how badly I have ALWAYS wanted this.”
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online today and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.