Nazanin Mandi
As an accomplished actress, motivational speaker and entrepreneur, Nazanin Mandi is a name you should know.
Her early days of success date back to when she was just a child, starting to sing at age 5, model at age 10 and getting to perform at Carnegie Hall at 15 years old. Never leaving the world of performing behind, Mandi has also acted, making her TV debut as a teenager in Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven. From there, she went on to appear in several other titles such as CBS’s The Young and the Restless, Showtime’s Twenties and BET’s Games People Play.
In addition to her work in front of the camera, Mandi is a certified life coach and entrepreneur, dedicated to helping others become the best versions of themselves. She’s written the book The Art of Gratitude and runs a wellness community called You Bloome.
From modeling for Vogue and Playboy to collaborating with esteemed brands like Savage x Fenty and Olay, Mandi has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. It was only natural that this go-getter’s journey led her to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Mandi officially joins SI Swimsuit for the 2025 issue, featured as a rookie, after shooting with photographer Yu Tsai in Jamaica.