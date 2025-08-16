Nina Agdal Channels Vintage Vibes for Italian Wedding With Logan Paul
Nina Agdal is officially a married lady!
According to PEOPLE, the model wed her fiancé, PRIME brand founder and YouTube star Logan Paul, on Friday, Aug. 15, in a beautiful ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. The couple, who share a 10-month-old daughter, were feeling the love on their special day, surrounded by plenty of family and friends under a clear blue sky.
Still, the only thing more breathtaking than the perfect summer afternoon was Agdal’s stunning wedding gown.
The five-time SI Swimsuit model—who joined the brand for the first time in 2014 for a photo shoot on the Cook Islands before returning four more times, most recently in 2024 when she officially became a SI Swimsuit Legend—was a daydream in white. Her wedding gown expertly merged vintage style with modern flair thanks to the sweet lace overlay and structured corset-style bodice, which hugged her frame before flaring out into a ballgown skirt.
Agdal slicked her brunette hair back into a tight, low bun, where she then tucked a timeless floor-length veil. Her glam for the day was decidedly subtle, allowing her natural beauty to shine through with the help of a pop of pink on her lips. She opted to keep her neckline bare, with her only accessories being a pair of studded earrings, a delicate bouquet of white flowers and her sparkling smile.
And Paul didn’t lay low when it came to his fashion choices, matching his bride with a subtle but stylish tailored tux. Featuring a pair of black slacks and a crisp cream-colored blazer, the WWE superstar paired the garments with a stark white dress shirt, finished with black button details and a matching bow tie.
Needless to say, plenty of the pair’s family members and famous friends were quick to hop in the comment section on their joint Instagram post to wish the cute couple a long and happy marriage:
“BLESSED!! CONGRATS GUYS ❤️,” Mike Majlak—who, per The New York Post, also officiated the ceremony—exclaimed.
“MI HERMANO IS MARRIED, BEST NIGHT EVER. FELICIDADES @ninaagdal @loganpaul ❤️,” Juanpa Zurita added.
“My little boys all grown up,” Jeffrey Levin joked.
Still, by this point of the article, you’re likely thinking to yourself, “Wait, didn’t this writer mention something about someone fighting a cake earlier? Did I imagine that? Should I see a doctor immediately because my memory is going?” Oh no, dear reader, you did not imagine that.
See? We wouldn’t lie to you.
The groom’s brother, boxer and fellow YouTuber Jake Paul, did indeed beat the absolute frosting off a cake during the reception while Logan and company cheered him on in the background, for reasons that remain unknown.
Best wishes to Agdal and Paul—may their relationship be filled with love, laughs and plenty of cake (to enjoy or punch, whichever is their preference)!