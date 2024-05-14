Nina Agdal 2024: 60th Anniversary Legends
Nina Agdal was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, along with fellow brand legends Chrissy Teigen, Kate Love, Brenna Huckaby, Christie Brinkley, Halima Aden, Kate Upton, Leyna Bloom, Martha Stewart, Megan Rapinoe, Molly Sims, Paige Spiranac, Sue Bird, Tyra Banks, Gayle King, Brooks Nader, Maye Musk, Camille Kostek, Danielle Herrington, Winnie Harlow, Jasmine Sanders, Lily Aldridge, Hailey Clauson, Hunter McGrady, Paulina Porizkova, Brooklyn Decker and Roshumba Williams.
Agdal’s journey with SI Swimsuit began in 2012, when she made her debut and earned Rookie of the Year honors. She has been featured six times since her first, including her 2014 cover feature alongside Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge. Beyond modeling, the Denmark native is also a TV host for MTV’s Ridiculousness. In 2023, Agdal announced her engagement to Logan Paul, with whom she is expecting her first child.
Agdal returns to the SI Swimsuit set in 2024, posing for the “Legends” photo shoot at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., alongside a handful of other brand models. Styled by Molly Dickinson, the model sported a MaisonMet dress and Betzábe shoes.
To learn more about the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, click here.
Hair: Hannan Siddique and DJ Quintero for The Wall Group using LivingProof
Makeup: Adam Burrell
Styling: Molly Dickson
Styling Team: Sophie Faith, Abigail Hall, Clarke Johnson, Brianna Millstein, Dijana Nedelcovych and Halle Smith
Nails: Julie Kandalec and Christina Aude at Start Touch Agency using Gold Bond and PLA Nails
Skin Prep and Facial Massage: Maria Cristina Bruno using iS Clinical and The FIX
Photographer: Yu Tsai