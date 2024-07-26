Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s Ideal Date Night Is Surprisingly Relatable
When it comes to date night for the rich and famous, surely many of us picture our favorite celebrities dining out at lavish multi-course dinners or enjoying other luxuries that come along with being famous. While that may be the case for some, it couldn’t be further from the truth for SI Swimsuit model Olivia Culpo and her husband, Christian McCaffrey.
The 2020 cover model revealed in a new interview with People that she and her partner enjoy a low-key, at-home date night more than anything else.
“Our favorite thing to do together is cook,” Culpo told the outlet. “It’s one of our absolute favorite date-night activities. Work for me is leaving the house and getting dressed. Our idea of a really nice date is not necessarily going out and getting dressed up. It’s staying home and cooking in sweatpants.”
Though she didn’t divulge what their favorite meal is to prepare together, Culpo’s carrot cake recipe went viral a few years ago, which makes for a great dessert option, date night or not, in our opinion.
The four-time SI Swimsuit model, 32, and her NFL running back beau, 28, are currently in the honeymoon phase, as they tied the knot in Rhode Island last month. The bride wore a stunning long-sleeved Dolce & Gabbana gown with an intricate veil, while the San Francisco 49ers star opted for a sleek black tux. Their elegant ceremony was attended by family and close friends, including pal and fellow SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader.